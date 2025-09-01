Key earnings reports fot this week (01.09.2025)

Below, you will find some of the most important scheduled publications of quarterly results of US listed companies this week:
- Tuesday, September 2, 2025:
- Post-Market: Zscaler (ZS): Market Cap $43.14B, EPS Forecast $0.8002, Revenue Forecast $706.95M.
- Wednesday, September 3, 2025:
- Post-Market: Salesforce Inc (CRM): Market Cap $244.98B, EPS Forecast $2.78, Revenue Forecast $10.14B.
- Post-Market: Hewlett Packard (HPE): Market Cap $29.62B, EPS Forecast $0.4195, Revenue Forecast $8.35B.
- Before-Open: Dollar Tree (DLTR): Market Cap $22.78B, EPS Forecast $0.403, Revenue Forecast $4.47B.
- Before-Open: Campbell’s (CPB): Market Cap $9.52B, EPS Forecast $0.5595, Revenue Forecast $2.33B.
- Thursday, September 4, 2025:
- Post-Market:Broadcom (AVGO): Market Cap $1.4T, EPS Forecast $1.66, Revenue Forecast $15.82B.
- Post-Market:Copart (CPRT): Market Cap $47.2B, EPS Forecast $0.3613, Revenue Forecast $1.14B.
- Post-Market:Lululemon Athletica (LULU): Market Cap $24.2B, EPS Forecast $2.87, Revenue Forecast $2.54B.
