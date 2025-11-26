LIVE NOW: Markets Post-Budget

Join our research Director Kathleen Brooks live as she breaks down how the markets are reacting following the Budget announcement. She’ll analyse the immediate market movements, highlight the sectors most impacted, and explain what investors need to know to navigate the post-Budget landscape. Don’t miss her insights into sterling fluctuations, government bonds, and key UK equities, all in real time, helping you understand the opportunities and risks ahead.
Gold glitters once more, as markets take UK Budget risks in their stride
Thanksgiving Holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth
UK budget overview
Post-Budget Moves? Join Live
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.