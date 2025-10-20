Macro Calendar: Quiet Start to an Eventful Week

- Mixed data from China regarding fixed-asset investment and GDP have been released.
- The economic calendar for Monday is light.
- A large number of publications are due this week, headlined by US CPI inflation and earnings reports from major US companies.
- Mixed data from China regarding fixed-asset investment and GDP have been released.
- The economic calendar for Monday is light.
- A large number of publications are due this week, headlined by US CPI inflation and earnings reports from major US companies.
Today's calendar is not extensive, with most key data having been released during the Asian session. The data from China turned out to be mixed—annual GDP growth slowed to its lowest pace this year, though industrial production grew stronger than expected. However, investment registered very sharp declines.
This week is set to be extremely interesting as we rapidly approach the Fed's decision. Crucially, this Friday brings the much-anticipated, albeit slightly delayed, US CPI inflation data, which will provide a broader picture of the situation in the US. Nevertheless, this week will also feature many key earnings releases from American tech giants such as Netflix, Tesla, Amazon, IBM, and Intel.
Today's Calendar (BST):
-
09:00 Eurozone – Current Account (Forecast: €22.5 billion; Previous: €27.7 billion)
-
13:30 Canada – PPI Inflation (Previous: 4.5% y/y)
Is the United States copying China? The Government takes stakes in Intel, MP Materials, and more.
BREAKING: USDCAD dips after Canadian CPI release 📌
Economic calendar: Canadian CPI reading in macro focus
Morning wrap (21.10.2025)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.