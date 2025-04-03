Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Maersk shares slide 9% amid global trade worries 📉

12:13 3 April 2025

Shares of the world-largest shipping company, Danish AP Moeller Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) lose almost 10% today as investors are worried about trade war, curbing global trade volumes and GDP growth. Also, uncertainty around the US and global economy poses risks to the broad shipping sector. Not only Maersk, but also German Hapag Lloyd shares (HLAG.DE) lose almoast 7,5% today. Maerks shares slide below EMA200 today and from now the stronger resistance zone is possibly 11400 level, while previous price reactions suggest that 10000 level may be strong support base.

 

Source: xStation5

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

04.04.2025
12:31

OIL.WTI down over 6% 🚨

Wall Street sentiment remains extremely negative after China announced a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the United States. CFDs on US indices are...

 12:30

NFP Live Preview

Join Kathleen, for our NFP market live at 13:15 BST here The March payrolls figure seems very stale and out of date after this week’s tariff announcements....

 12:24

Panic sell-off on Wall Street📌US100 tumbles 3%; US2000 crashes 4%; US30 down 2,5%

Futures on Wall Street indices are slightly down, with the US2000 leading the sell-off (-4.1%), followed by the US100 (-3.1%) and significant declines...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app