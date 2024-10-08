Market Alert! Gold & Oil prices are plunging.

GOLD prices dipped 1.1%, while OIL prices plummeted 5%. Gold & Oil prices are plunging. Gold is at a 2-week low, down 1.1%. Oil is on track for its biggest daily drop in a month, down 5%. Market volatility is expected. For latest prices click here > http://bit.ly/335xdyN



The gold price has stalled in recent weeks. Although the yellow metal is higher by more than 28% YTD, it has failed to attract safe haven flows in October, even though geopolitical risks have surged thanks in part to a surging USD price. This has meant the precious metal has failed to make fresh record highs above $2672, the daily record high from 26th September.



Brent Crude (OIL) dropped almost 5% as Libya's NOC informed about rising production (to 1.13 million barrels per day for the first time since August). Middle East tensions has also weakened, with Israel not responding to Iran's missile attack, yet. Investors expect that the political stalemate, which stopped production in Libya for more than a month, has now ended.



This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.