CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market disappointed by lack of changes to the US index composition📉

17:35 9 June 2025

Robinhood (HOOD.US) and AppLovin (APP.US) shares are down by approximately 5% today, partially erasing recent gains. Just a few trading sessions before Friday's index composition review, some investors had speculatively opened positions in these companies' stocks, hoping they would be added to the main S&P 500 index. Such a decision would have boosted demand for their shares, notably from index-replicating ETFs, and increased interest in the stocks among a broader group of investors.

However, on Friday, the decision was made to keep the S&P 500 index composition unchanged. Consequently, we are seeing price gaps in the companies' stock quotes today due to investor disappointment with S&P Dow Jones Indices' decision.

Robinhood's stock approached its highest value since 2021 during Friday's rally. Source: xStation

