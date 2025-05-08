Join research director Kathleen Brooks NOW, as she reviews the Bank of England decision and the live market reaction.
Also find out how the Fed meeting impacted markets, and what the US/ UK trade deal means for stocks and risky assets.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Interest rates are expected to be cut, with additional reductions anticipated later in the year.
Analysts consider a cut from 4.5% to 4.25% by the Bank of England highly likely, though no change or a larger reduction are still possible.This move would lower borrowing costs for businesses and individuals, but could lead to reduced returns for savers.
Join Kathleen now and find out the impact it will have on the markets.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.