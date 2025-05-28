Join research director Kathleen Brooks at 18:00 BST today to find out what to expect from Nvidia's latest earnings report. Get her insight on revenue and income projections, stock price analysis and the company's future outlook.

Nvidia earnings are the focus this afternoon and here are the main features of the earnings report to watch out for.

How will the US ban on sales of H20 chips to China weigh on earnings?

This could force a $5bn charge on unusable inventory.

Revenue is expected to jump by 66% for last quarter compared to a year earlier at $43.3bn.

Data centre revenue is expected to be 77% higher at $39.4bn and drive the bulk of sales at Nvidia.

Net income is expected to rise by 22%.

This is expected to be another quarter of monster revenue for Nvidia, however it may lead to the familiar question, can these results continue? Thus, Nvidia’s outlook for future revenues will be worth watching closely. Nvidia only produces outlooks for the next quarter, so the focus is likely to be on demand for Blackwell chips, Nvidia’s most advanced chip currently for sale. The market will also be looking for an update on demand from China, and to see if CEO Jensen Huang’s charm offensive with President Trump will be enough to reverse the ban of H20 chips to the world’s second largest economy.

