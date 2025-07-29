Read more
Market news

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Natgas, Cocoa (29.07.2025)

29 July 2025

Oil Next week's OPEC+ meeting is expected to result in a decision to increase oil production by approximately 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, marking the second consecutive monthly increase and effectively unwinding the full 2.2 million bpd voluntary production cuts. Despite...

Earnings preview: Big tech dominates

29 July 2025

By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB  This is a massive week for earnings. Apple, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft will all report earnings later this week, as we reach the peak of the Q2 season. The earnings come at an interesting time, US stocks have reached a record high, but the S&P...

Trade Truce or Troubled Compromise?

28 July 2025

The agreement between the United States and the European Union, forged under pressure from President Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, establishes a uniform 15% tariff on most European goods exported to the US. This compromise averts a potentially catastrophic tariff war,...

