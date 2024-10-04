BREAKING: CAD gains after in-line BoC decision
Bank of Canada announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm GMT. Bank was expected to keep interest rates, with the main rate staying...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Wall Street opens higher led by Russell 2000 US100 retreats below 16,000 pts Fiscal-Q3 results from MongoDB, Yext, SentinelOne and Box Wall...
ADP report for November was a key point in today's economic calendar and was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 130k employment...
German DE30 breaks out to highest levels in history Failed clinical trials lift Merck shares 12% lower Bayer rebounds despite court ruling Overall...
The Governor of the Bank of Latvia and a member of the European Central Bank, Martins Kazaks has indicated that interest rate cuts in the Eurozone will...
Today at 1:15 PM GMT, we will find out about the employment change in the United States for November in the private sector, according to ADP. This is an...
Investors' expectations of Fed monetary easing in 2024 and the strong rise of Bitcoin, which is trading above $43,000, have investors accumulating...
In the FX market, the key event of the day today may be the ADP data from the US and the decision of the Bank of Canada, which will announce its next monetary...
Futures point to higher opening of today's cash session Investor attention will turn to ADP data and BoC rates decision European futures...
German factory orders (M/M) October: -3.7% (expected 0.2%; previously 0.2%) - WDA factory orders (Y/Y) Oct: -7.3% (expected -3.9%; earlier -4.3%) "Within...
Stock indices in the Asia-Pacific region traded higher during Wednesday's session. Korea's KOSPI gained nearly 0.19% intraday, while Japan's...
Wall Street indices are trading mostly lower today - S&P 500 drops 0.1%, Dow Jones trades 0.2% lower and small-cap Russell 2000 slumps over 1.3%....
US jobs market data released today (JOLTS report) turned out to be much weaker than expected, what supports view that Fed should not raise rates anymore....
Bank of Canada is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 3:00 pm GMT. It is expected that BoC will keep interest rates unchanged...
Oil OPEC+ has decided on additional voluntary production cuts from countries such as Iraq and the United Arab Emirates. Russia will also extend its...
Two closely watch US reports were released today at 3:00 pm GMT - ISM services index for November as well as JOLTS report on jobs openings for October....
Wall Street indices open lower US500 looks towards yesterday's lows GitLab surges after reporting profit for the first time Wall Street...
German DE30 extends narrow consolidation JP Morgan revises its company recommendations JOLTS/ ISM PMI data in focus for investors Overall...
