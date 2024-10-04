BREAKING: EUR drops after German Ifo indices
Ifo Institute released a new set of survey data today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be a disappointment. Headline Business Climate index dropped from...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Summary of Opinions from Bank of Japan's June meeting was released overnight and while the document is often overlooked by investors, this time it...
European indices set for flat opening Survey data from Germany and the United States Speeches from ECB and SNB members Markets remain calm...
Feud between Russian Ministry of Defense and PMC Wagner escalated into a rebellion over the weekend with the latter taking control of a few Russian...
This week brought a hawkish surprise from central banks, with the Bank of England and Norges Bank making larger-than-expected interest rate hikes. Fed...
U.S. indexes are trading a weak session amid growing concerns about the continued health of the economy. However, the Nasdaq 100 managed to make up...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) shares are losing nearly 20% today as the company seeks additional capital to fund continued operations. While this seemed obvious...
Bitcoin extends the dynamic upward rally initiated by the launch of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Bitcoin and the involvement of major players from the...
The final session of the week once again elevates the recessionary tone in the markets, clearly affecting the behaviour of the Antipodean currencies, which...
Wall Street loses at the end of the week. Sell-off of technology companies continues US100 loses 1.2% and is trying to hold 15,000 pt support zone Weak...
Mary Daly and Raphael Bostic of the Federal Reserve commented today on the state of monetary policy and the US economy. USDIDX is gaining 0.5%. Fed...
S&P US PMI reading (16:45 BST) Services:54,1 Expected: 54 Previously: 54,9 Manufacturing: 46,3 Expected: 48,5 Previously: 48,4 Composite:...
DE30 historic falls below 16,000 points and 50-day EMA Siemens Energy with historic share price decline Morgan Stanley boosts recommendation...
While soybean and corn contracts are losing today, wheat (WHEAT) contracts are trading up and have approached a key long-term resistance (SMA200). Data...
Soybean (SOYBEAN) and corn (CORN) futures opened lower after rolling over and are trading 12 and 8% lower, respectively. The US Midwest is experiencing...
IFR issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 1.2715 Target:...
EURUSD is trading around 1% lower on the day with EUR being one of the worst performing G10 currencies today. Common currency dropped following release...
Release of flash PMIs for June from France and Germany turned out to be a disappointment. French data showed a slump in service gauge from 52.0 to 48.0,...
Flash PMI indices for June were a key point in today's European economic calendar. As usual, attention was mostly paid to readings from France and...