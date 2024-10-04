NZDUSD - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is...
Oil prices fell to the lowest level since November 2021. One would think that someone, somewhere, is pumping extra barrels of oil and then floods the balanced...
Today's speech from ECB President Lagarde and remarks from Stournaras failed to trigger major moves on the markets. Lagarde said inflation is...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS supports US bank stocks First Republic (FRC.US) plunged...
Old Continent bounces back after tough start to day, UBS covers entire early day declines Wall Street reacts to Credit Suisse takeover Russia...
European indices had a poor start to a new week with major indices from the Old Continent launching today's cash trading session with significant bearish...
Euro continues to recover against the dollar at the beginning of this week, after a sharp crash in the last week - that was motivated by the worries around...
Weaker sentiment on stock exchanges did not prevent cryptocurrencies from rising The correlation of the price of BTC with the major indices has dropped...
Swiss banks are in the center of news attention at the beginning of a new week. UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse in a government-brokered deal aimed at...
UBS acquired Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs (paying 76 centimes per share (CHF 0.76)) in a deal overseen by Swiss government regulators and with...
Oil launched a new week's trading lower amid an overall increase in risk aversion. WTI drops below $65 per barrel and trades at the lowest level since...
Strong upward move launched on the gold market on March 8, 2023 is continuing at the beginning of a new week. Risk-off moods can be spotted on the financial...
European indices set for lower opening UBS buys Credit Suisse in government-backed deal 6 central banks announce actions to boost...
Swiss National Bank announced that UBS will buy Credit Suisse in a government-arranged deal. UBS will purchase CS for 3 billion CHF and will get...
Markets remained nervous on the final trading day of the week with major European and US indices pulling back Top blue chips indices from...
Concerns over the condition of the banking sector triggered a sell-off on the global stock markets this week and now investors hope that FED will ease...
Major US banks deposited 30 billion US dollar at First Republic Bank (FRC.US) yesterday in an attempt to bolster the liquidity position of a troubled bank....
Gold is trading over 2% higher on the day and tests a key medium-term resistance zone ranging around $1,960 per ounce level. The move is driven by changing...
Oil is having another bad day with both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) trading over 2% lower on the day. Overall risk-off moods, triggered by turmoil in...