Cryptocurrencies falling after higher CPI from US 📉
Bitcoin's price has fallen below $19,000, and Ethereum is trading below $1,230 after a negative inflation reading from the US. Risky assets are under...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Wall Street under downward pressure after CPI BlackRock with results above forecasts; AuM below expectations Thursday's session...
At 1:30 pm BST, we learned the highly anticipated inflation data from the US, which surprised investors. Both the headline and core readings exceeded expectations....
Walgreens (WBA.US) stock briefly jumped nearly 7.0% in the premarket after the drugstore operator posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue....
The world's largest asset management mutual fund, BlackRock (BLK.US) opened the earnings season among the US financial sector. The fund showed results...
• Headline. Actual:8.2% YoY. Expected: 8.1% YoY. Previous: 8.3% YoY `Monthly inflation: 0.4% MoM (expected: 0.2% MoM; previous: 0.1% MoM) •...
The British government is about to change its approach to the "mini" budget in a big way. The government is to consider which tax-cutting plans...
Thursday's session on stock markets from the Old Continent brings better sentiment among major benchmarks. The Dax is trading up nearly 1%, and investors'...
The US CPI report for September scheduled for 1:30 pm BST is a key point in today's economic calendar. Market expects US price growth to decelerate....
The German benchmark index rallies ahead of US inflation data. D1 chart The DE30 is defending Monday's daily low for the third time this...
This morning, the gas market was shocked by news from the Norwegian gas processing plant Nyhamna which processes natural gas from the offshore Ormen Lange...
The USDJPY pair bounced off 1998 high around 147.00 as Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki again reiterated that the government was ready to take...
European indices set for slightly lower opening US CPI data for September expected to show deceleration DOE reports on oil and gas inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly lower. The S & P 500 and Nasdaq extended losing streak to 6 days yesterday, dropping 0.33%...
European indices finished today's session slightly lower with the German DAX falling 0.39% as poor performance of the banking sector...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in September has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. Minutes are hawkish but...
Cameco (CCJ.US) stock fell 15.0% after the Canadian uranium producer joined forces with power plant operator Brookfield Renewable Partners in order to...
White House is considering a ban on Russian aluminium in response to Kremlin military escalation in Ukraine. This metal was not subject to earlier sanctions...
The EURUSD pair managed to erase most of today's losses following fresh comments from Fed Kashkari. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President said...