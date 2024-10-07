Only 12 hours left to the Ethereum Merge 📱🔌
Google made the 'Ethereum Merge' tracker available two days ago. The transformation will take place at a difficulty of TTD 58750000 i.e. in about...
Gold prices seem to be a bit stuck following a very impressive rally to the all-time highs. On one hand we can see oil prices surging on the geopolitical risks. That should be positive for the Gold prices as well. However, we are also looking at the stronger dollar and declining bond prices – both...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
Could the dynamic counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops which sparked optimism on European stock exchanges be the first sign of sentiment shift and...
US100 Let's start today's analysis with the US100 chart. Yesterday, the tech-heavy index recorded the biggest one-day drop in over two years,...
El Ibex35 conserva los 8.000 puntos a mitad de semana Sesión de mitad de semana más tranquila y menos volátil, aunque en términos...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PPI inflation eases in August Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock gains on upbeat profit guidance US...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 8.7 %YoY in August from 9.8% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.9%. Producer prices...
DE30 continues yesterday's declines Federal government divests from Lufthansa shares Today's session on the German stock...
Cryptocurrency prices took a dive yesterday after the US inflation reading. Bitcoin halted the declines, however, and is currently trading above $20,000: The...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, communicated that the government is ready to make any possible decision to stabilize the current...
Higher-than-expected CPI reading for August from the United States triggered a bloodbath on Wall Street yesterday. While headline gauge showed deceleration...
European markets set for lower opening US PPI data due at 1:30 pm BST Will DOE report confirm a massive inventory build signaled...
Wall Street indices slumped yesterday following higher-than-expected CPI reading from the United States. S&P 500 dropped 3.94%, Dow Jones slumped...
Major European indices finished today’s session lower, with DAX falling 1.59% and CAC40 dropped 1.39% brought down by retail and tech stocks as...
Oatly (OTLY.US) fell over 7.0% after Credit Suisse downgraded Swedish dairy-alternative food company stock to neutral from outperform as it believes that...
Palladium futures fell sharply from four week high to $2,100 per ounce as the dollar regained some strength following disappointing US CPI report, which...
A worse-than-expected US inflation reading for August crushed demand for risky assets which flourished in recent days. Capital is once again fleeing to...
Headline inflation eases less than expected Core inflation above expectations Market expect more hawkish approach from the FED The annual...