DE30: Potential Double Top
German benchmark index so far unable to build on yesterday's strong gains. D1 chart The DE30 is trading in the red at midday today after the...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
The dollar index fell below 105.0 on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session, as investors try to assess softer-than-expected US inflation report...
European stock market set for higher opening US PPI inflation report for July Earnings report from Rivian (RIVN.US) Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 2.13%, Dow Jones moved 1.63% higher while Nasdaq surged 2.89%. Russell 2000 added...
US CPI inflation fell to 8.5% in July from 9.1%, stronger than expectations. The key factor in the inflation report, however, is that core inflation...
Lower-than-expected inflation in the U.S. caused the dollar to sell off today. However, it appears that this may not change the stance from the Fed. Evans...
3:30 pm BST - US, DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: +5,457 mb, Expected: +0.073 mb (API: +2.15 mb) Gasoline inventories....
Indices gain dynamically after CPI inflation reading Today's report reduces expectations for a big hike at the September meeting Twitter...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for July has just been released and showed that price growth eased slightly, however inflationary pressures on...
Investors' attention today turns to inflation readings from the world's largest economies. The publication with the greatest market significance...
DE30 bounced off local support E.ON SE (EOAN.DE) cuts value of Nord Stream 1 stake Tui AG NA (TUI.DE) gains despite weak quarterly results Major...
Documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Musk made sales of Tesla shares between August 5 and 9. The total number...
Warren Buffett's well-known 'investment vehicle', the Berkshire Hathaway fund has had a 'rough' quarter, with the fund's share...
During today's session, investors will focus on US inflation data, which will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Economists assume that CPI inflation will...
European indices set for lower opening US CPI expected to ease slightly DOE report on US oil inventories Futures markets point to a lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.18% lower while Nasdaq fell 1.19%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Stock indices in Europe ended today's session lower, with the DAX losing 1.12% and the CAC40 losing 0.4%. In the currency market, the...
EIA's STEO report for August shows us that U.S. oil production in 2023 may be higher than previously expected. Previously, an increase of 800,000 brk/d...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
