Daily summary: Mixed data from the services sector, oil plunges
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session around 8-weeks highs, with Dax up 1.03% led by gains in tech stocks. European...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose over 15.0% during today's session after the vaccine maker posted upbeat quarterly results mainly thanks to high sales...
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.7 in July, from 55.3 in June and topping analysts’ estimates of 53.5. Faster increases were seen for...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Both crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 56.7 in July from 55.3 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 53.5. Prices...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PayPal (PYPL.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Robinhood (HOOD.US) plans to lay off more...
As previously announced, OPEC + will continue its cooperation and slightly increases the production target in September, namely by 100 thousand. barrels...
DE30 posts modest gains The situation on the Rhine River is getting worse Updates from: Commerzbank (CBK.DE), BMW (BMW.DE) and Siemens...
OPEC+ will decide on the fate of the "output cut" agreement during its meeting this week (August 3-4, 2022). Current output levels (for August)...
PayPal (PYPL.US) stock jumped 13.0% in premarket after the financial services company posted better than expected second quarter results. Also news that...
GBPUSD Let's start today's analysis with the technical situation on the GBPUSD chart. Volatility in the GBP market is expected to pick up tomorrow...
Chinese stock markets have been trading lower for almost a year and a half now. CHNComp index has dropped 45% off its February 2021 peak and recent price...
European indices set for flat opening ISM services reading, DOE report on oil inventories Taiwan situation remains on watch Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow Jones moved 1.23% lower and Nasdaq dipped...
Major European bourses finished today's session only slightly lower, with DAX 30 losing 0.23% as Pelosi visit in Taiwan failed to trigger large...
Semiconductors stocks took a hit on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparked fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing....
The number of job openings in the US fell by 605,000 from a month earlier to 10.7 million in June, the lowest in nine months, while analysts expected a...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0196 Target:0.9900 Stop:...
US indices erased some of the early losses after Nancy Pelosi's plane safely landed in Tajpej. While risky assets are gaining steam, VIX index, which...