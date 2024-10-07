BREAKING: USD sees little reaction to ISM Services PMI report
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.30 in June from 55.9 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 54.3. JOLTS...
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Goldman cuts Apple (AAPL.US) price target DoorDash (DASH.US) faces competition from Amazon (AMZN.US) Major...
Demand for safe-haven assets pushed the dollar index to fresh 20-year highs above 106.8, while investors ditched risk-sensitive currencies and commodities...
OIL.WTI Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. The price of this commodity slumped during yesterday's session. However, looking...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 bounces off 78.6% retracement and returns above 12,500 pts Airbus wins satellite order from...
Boris Johnson may have survived a recent confidence vote but the number of MPs who expressed their lack of support for him as Prime Minister was a big...
European stock markets set for a higher opening FOMC minutes in the spotlight today Services ISM for June at 3:00 pm BST Futures...
US indices gained during the first trading session after a long weekend. S&P 500 added 0.16%, Nasdaq surged 1.75% and Russell 2000 gained 0.79%....
European indexes fell sharply on Tuesday, with DAX down 2.91% to a 20-month low below 12,400 mostly due to energy sector problems. Norway...
HP Inc. (HPQ.US) shares fell over 2% during today's session after Evercore ISI downgraded the information technology company to ‘in-line’...
USDCAD currency pair rose over 1.5% on Tuesday and reached a level not seen since November 2020 as rising recession fears sparked crude sell-off which...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.8818 Target:0.8600 Stop:...
The strength of the US dollar y is triggering a sizeable drop in gold prices. During today’s session bullion has breached the $ 1,780 support and...
Norway's oil and gas sector is on strike. Workers are demanding pay rises due to rising inflation. Initially, it was estimated that gas production...
Factory orders in the US rose 1.6% in May, from a upwardly revised 0.7% gain in April and beating market forecast of a 0.5% rise. Factory...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US Dollar strengthens Tesla (TSLA.US) posts disappointing delivery figures Major Wall Street...
At the beginning of the week, crude oil reacted positively to the news from Libya and Norway, but we are currently observing nearly 7% downward move from...
SAS (SAS.SE) stock plunged over 12.0% on Tuesday, extending recent losses after a Scandinavian airline filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States...
Gold A strong technical signal surfaced on GOLD - death cross (200-session moving average dropping below 50-session moving average) The...