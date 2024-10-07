Recessionary fears in the oil market
The specter of a possible recession has set in for good in global markets and continues to put pressure on the valuation of major instruments. It is no...
Market news
Bitcoin is trading above $63,000 and is gaining less than 1%, trying to break above the upper limit of the medium-term uptrend channel, which would potentially imply a reversal of the downtrend. Sentiment among the other cryptocurrencies remains mixed, with 'altcoins' remaining in the shadow...
After the weekend, Chinese markets are still closed, nevertheless tomorrow Golden Week will come to an end and trading will resume on mainland Chinese indices. Nonetheless, the Hang Seng, which is trading normally, extends its upward wave today, adding more than 1.5%. More PBoC establishment conferences...
The market is dealing with multiple narratives as we move into the fourth quarter. Firstly, geopolitical tensions and the risk of further direct strikes between Iran and Israel, secondly, the continued impact of China stimulus, and after Friday’s monster payrolls report, the prospect of a strengthening...
European stock markets erase early gains DE30 reapproaches recent lows in 12,600 pts area Shop Apotheke surges after preliminary...
A recent hawkish shift in ECB's narrative was not enough for the euro to regain investors' confidence. Signaling that rate hikes are coming at...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a 50 basis point rate hike after a meeting today. This put the main interest at 1.35% - the highest level since...
European stock markets set to open higher Bank of England to release financial stability report US factory orders data due at 3:00...
Moods during today's Asian session were mostly upbeat. Nikkei gained 1%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% higher and Kospi added 1.6%. Indices from...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with Germany’s DAX, Italy’s FTSE MIB and Spain’s IBEX 35 finishing slightly...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The pair eur/usd has been trading sideways for several weeks. However, recently some evidence has started to emerge that may suggest a potential recovery...
easyJet (EZJ.UK) stock fell over 4.0% on Monday after the budget airline announced that its Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew has resigned effective...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
SAS AB (SAS.SE) stock tumbled 15.0% at one point during today's session after the Scandinavian airline failed to reach agreement with its pilots...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
BTC mining difficulty edge higher despite recent bloodbath UberEats enables DOGE payments Cardano’s Vasil hard fork launches on testnet Vauld...
European markets trade higher DE30 pulls back 100 points from daily highs Airbus with massive order from Chinese airlines European...
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 am BST. RBA is expected to deliver another 50 basis...
European markets set to open higher US traders off for Independence Day holiday RBA rate decision, FOMC and ECB minutes and NFP report...
Beginning of a new week is somewhat subdued on the global market. Moods weakened slightly after news of a new spike in Covid cases in China surfaced...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
