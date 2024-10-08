Top three charts of the week: DE30, OIL, US100 (06.04.2022)
FOMC minutes release at 7:00 pm BST is a top event of the day. Markets will look for hints on a pace of looming quantitative tightening and content of...
Market news
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
European indices drop over 1% DE30 tests 14,200-14,250 pts support zone Volkswagen to focus on premium brands European stock...
Release of FOMC minutes is a top macro event of the day (7:00 pm BST). Fed Chair Powell hinted that the document will include details on discussions on...
European markets set to open flat FOMC minutes expected to have QT hints DOE report on oil inventories Index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, reversing much of the gains from the day earlier. S&P 500 dropped 1.26%, Dow Jones moved 0.80%...
EU plans to impose additional sanctions against Russia Hawkish Fed comments weigh on Wall Street US want to increase oil imports from Canada Major...
First Solar (FSLR.US) shares tumbled over 5% after Bank of America downgraded its stance on the manufacturer of solar panels to ‘underperform’...
Economic activity in the US services sector grew in March for the 22nd month in a row as the removal of Covid-19 restrictions increased demand and employment,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3110 Target:1.3515 Stop:...
Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US) shares are making renewed gains today amid the company's S-K 1300 mineralogical report disclosure, in which the company...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 58.3 in March from 56.5 in the previous month and slightly below analysts’ expectations of 58.4. Further...
According to the WSJ, the Biden administration is to consider increasing oil imports from Canada. This information led primarily to a marked strengthening...
US stocks opened lower EU to propose ban on Russian coal US want to increase oil imports from Canada Elon Musk will join Twitter (TWTR.US) board...
Oil Both Brent and WTI managed to defend short-term upward trendlines WTI returned above $100 per barrel while Brent trades near $108...
The latest information shows that Russia is attacking not only fuel inventories throughout the country, but also decides to destroy food stockpiles. Ukraine...
Palantir (PLTR.US) is one of the largest providers of security and data analytics systems to government and private clients. The company remains a prime...
Elon Musk acquires 9.2% of Twitter (TWTR.US). The company has long struggled and competed with Meta Platforms (FB.US) for increased online ad revenue,...
European indices trade mixed on Tuesday DE30 breaks above 14,500 pts resistance zone Airbus may have to delay A350 production ramp-up European...
