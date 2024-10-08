Chart of the day - AUDCAD (05.04.2022)
The Australian dollar can be found among the best performing G10 currencies today. AUD caught a bid following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
European indices set to open flat ISM non-manufacturing expected to have improved in March Speeches from Fed Kashkari and Williams Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.8%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher and Nasdaq rallied 1.90%. Russell 2000...
Despite a fairly good opening on the European stock market, shortly after 8:00 BST the main indices started to fall. The dynamics of the depreciation was...
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD.US) acquires Pensando Systems Inc., a software company that provides cloud solutions or computing services for secure...
Bitcoin failed to break out below resistance set by SMA 200 Long-term holders accumulate the "king of cryptocurrencies" Last week brought...
During this trading session, the pair eur/usd showed again signs of bearish pressure. Let's take a close look at the current situation on the main...
Markets on Wall Street started the new trading week with gains. The technology NASDAQ 100 (US100) is currently up 0.83% and is trying to get back above...
Twitter shares are soaring nearly 30% in premarket trading following SEC disclosure of Elon Musk's ownership of company's stock. Elon...
European indices trade mostly higher DE30 approaches 14,500 pts resistance Delivery Hero jumps after updated guidance European...
Brent (OIL) launched a new week lower but has managed to quickly recover from losses. Vitol pointed that a drop in oil price below $100 would likely be...
European indices set to open higher Second-tier data from US and Canada Speeches from members of Bank of England, including Governor...
Indices from Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi added around 0.5% each while Nikkei finished flat....
The key event of the day, i.e. the publication of the NFP report came out quite well. The report itself disappointed with a reading of 431k against expectations...
This week is likely to bring a massive drop in oil market prices, although motivated mainly by the unexpected action by the US to release strategic reserves...
Crude oil remains one of the most volatile commodities as the Russia-Ukraine war threatens to significantly disrupt the supply of this energy commodity....
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 57.1 in March from 58.6 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of 59.0. The...
The final opening bell of this week's trading session on Wall Street brings mixed sentiment. The technology-oriented Nasdaq started the session with...
Gamestop (GME.US) shares gained nearly 12% ahead of the US stock market open. The company joins a group of US companies that have recently announced planned...