Chart of the day - BITCOIN (09.03.2022)
Strong gains can be spotted across the cryptocurrency market today. US President Joe Biden is expected to sign an Executive Order on cryptocurrencies today...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Stocks face a mountain to climb in Q4 By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB Financial markets are mostly in a risk off mood on Tuesday, as China has stopped its drip feed of stimulus, commodity prices fall, Middle East tensions continue to rage and the surge in US Treasury yields starts...
Cryptocurrencies caught a bid during the Asian session with Bitcoin jumping almost 8% to $41,500 after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's inadvertently...
European stock markets set to open higher DOE report on oil inventories Markets wait for Russian sanction announcement European...
US indices finished yesterday's session low but slightly off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.73%, Dow Jones moved 0.56% and Nasdaq moved...
US announced a ban on Russian oil imports Russia will limit exports of certain commodities and goods Gold highest since August 2020 McDonald's...
Stocks erased some of the recent gains after Putin signed a vague decree on blocking exports and raw materials from Russia of 'certain materials'...
On the London metal stock exchange, nickel prices caused confusion today, noting an increase of several dozen percent. For a while, a ton of raw material...
In the last minutes we can observe a strong revival in the stock market. Investors rushed to buy shares due to information that allegedly Ukraine will...
President Biden announced an embargo on the importation of Russian oil, gas and energy into the US as part of economic sanctions. Also the UK is to phase...
Gold price rose over 3% during today's session as geopolitical and economic uncertainties surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war lifted demand for precious...
Although two months have passed since the publication of its results, but Sunrun Inc. (RUN.US) is the leading provider of residential services in the United...
White House to ban Russian oil, gas and coal imports Shell (RDSA.US) apologies for buying Russian oil Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS.US) stock...
The cryptocurrency industry has continued its downward trend since the beginning of 2022, and every attempt to rebound so far has ultimately been met with...
According to rumors that appeared on Friday, the US is to decide to impose an embargo on Russian oil, gas and coal. The US imports relatively little of...
Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.US) is a Canada based company that extracts and sells precious metals - primarily gold, silver, palladium and cobalt. In the...
Oil United States and European Union still consider possibility of imposing full ban on Russian oil and natural gas European Union imports...
European indices recover from morning drop DE30 tries to break above 13,000 pts but fails Nordex and Verbio rally as EU mulls cut...
In spite of a rather poor Wall Street and Asian session for risk trades, European risk assets gained following the launch of a cash session on the Old...
European stock markets indices launched today's trading lower but has managed to recover the majority of losses later on. However, a caution is needed...