DE30 jumps to weekly high in pre-Christmas trading
European stock markets trade higher DE30 reaches highest level in a week Continental jumps on CEO's upbeat comments European...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Oil: Oil prices have retreated for the first time in eight sessions. A decline is attributed to the lack of escalation in the Middle East and the return of production in Libya and Iran. WTI crude is approaching $75 per barrel, while Brent crude is testing the $79 per barrel level. Goldman Sachs...
The oil price is higher again at the start of this week, as the world marks the poignant anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel and ensuing crisis in Gaza and now Lebanon. The oil price has surged by more than 10% in recent days as the geopolitical crisis heats up, and Iran and Israel target each...
Markets are slowly getting into a Christmas lull with volatility across major financial markets dropping as we approach trading week's end. Economic...
European markets set to open slightly higher Monthly US data for October Revision of UoM consumer sentiment reading for December European...
US indices continued to recover from the recent sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.02%, Dow Jones added 0.74% while Nasdaq jumped 1.18%. Russell...
Upbeat session in Europe Wall Street extends yesterday's upward move FDA grants emergency use authorization for Pfizer (PFE.US) COVID-19 pill European...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock erased early gains and fell nearly 5% despite the fact that the auto retailer posted strong quarterly figures. The company recorded...
According to today's US Conference Board survey, headline Consumer Confidence jumped to 115.8 in December from 109.5 in the previous month, beating...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 115.8 in December, from the previous month 109.5 and compared to market expectations...
US stocks mixed US GDP revised higher Tesla (TSLA.US) stock price rises following Musk comments US indices launched today's session in...
The Czech Republic raised interest rates again, this time by as much as 100 basis points, while the consensus assumed a move to 3.5% (by 75 bp). We currently...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.3% in the third quarter, following a 6.7 % expansion in the previous three-month period, above analysts’...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Precious metal bounced off the key support area at $1,760 -1,765, which is marked...
Silver is gaining over 0.6% today and the price is back above $ 22.5. The change may not be too big, but it is one of the biggest increases in today's...
Quite a lot is said about the seasonality at the end of the year. In the case of indices, it is often associated with the Santa Claus Rally and the January...
How did it all start? Turkey is considered an emerging economy, located at the frontier of Europe and Asia. In spite of the close proximity of the Middle...
European stocks trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed test of 200-session moving average Delivery Hero exits German food delivery...
Wall Street indices managed to snap a losing streak yesterday and finished trading higher. Nasdaq-100 (US100) was one of the top performers gaining 2.3%....
European markets to open flat Revised US GDP report, Conference Board for December API data points to large drop in crude inventories Futures...