Daily Summary: Fed announces taper, Wall Street at record highs
Federal Reserve announced reduction in asset purchases Wall Street indices hit record highs DE30 at 16,000 pts Oil drops...
Market news
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
Fed announced $15 billion per month tapering Real economic growth slowed Bottlenecks are expected to last into next year but ease...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank left interest rates unchanged as expected....
USDCAD jumped following the release of upbeat data from the United States earlier today (ADP and ISM services). Drop in oil prices following release of...
Playtika Holding (PLTK.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today. Company shed a quarter of its valuation following the release of a Q3 earnings...
Meta: Is it the only stock of Metaverse? Meta aims to build the next generation computing platform to replace "the Internet" as we know...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while gasoline stockpiles...
A pack of data from the United States was released this afternoon. Revision of the services PMI index for October showed a slightly higher reading than...
Wall Street indices opened lower US100 struggles near the 16,000 pts area Bed Bath & Beyond surges on buyback news Indices...
The Polkadot Project has announced a launch date for the first auctions of its "parachains". Following the announcement, the price of its native...
ADP report on change in US employment in October was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 400k jobs following a downwardly...
Shares of Lyft (LYFT.US), a US ridesharing company, are trading 13% higher in the US premarket. Stock surges following release of Q3 2021 earnings yesterday...
European stocks opened mixed DE30 approaches all-time high Lufthansa (LHA.DE) returns to profit European indices launched today's session...
Fed to announce QE taper today Markets speculating about rate increases in 2022 Decision crucial for markets like Gold, EURUSD and US100 The Fed...
US2000 approaches its all-time high as investors await announcements from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s 2-day policy meeting. From...
European markets set to open slightly lower FOMC to announce monetary policy decision at 6:00 pm GMT ADP report expected to show 400k jobs gains European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.37%, Dow Jones moved 0.39% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.34%. Russell 2000 rose...
Mixed moods in Europe Wall Street hit new records Antipodeans currencies under pressure Ethereum reaches new ATH European indices finished...
Commodity currencies are getting hit hard today, especially the antipodeans. The Australian dollar fell over 1% against the US dollar, as recent comments...
