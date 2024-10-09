MACRO: Inflation concerns weigh on consumers morale
Consumer sentiment in the US has remained virtually unchanged in the past three months, at levels comparable to the pandemic low point in April 2020, which...
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
Palantir shares are currently trading at $41.47, up more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong Q2 2024 results and ongoing interest in AI-driven technologies. This comes after the company reported Q2 2024 results and was recently included in the S&P 500 index. Key financial data: Revenue:...
Chinese stocks sold off sharply during the Asia session, as reports that Chinese consumers spent less during the recent Golden Week holiday knocked confidence. The government in Beijing have announced no fresh stimulus measures of note this week, which is also knocking sentiment, however, they will hold...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 71.7 in October from a preliminary of 71.4 and below September’s...
US stocks open lower NASDAQ under pressure following weak results from major tech companies Apple (AAPL.US) stock falls after missing Q4 earnings...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.2% month-over-month in September, following 0.3 % gain in August and in line with market...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock dropped more than 4% in pre-market after the e-commerce giant posted disappointing results for the third quarter and delivered weak...
European stocks drop DE30 tests 15,550 pts support Earnings from Daimler, Salzgitter and MTU Aero Engines Stocks in Europe...
Flash GDP report for Q3 2021 from European countries turned out to be mixed. French reading surprised to the upside while Spanish missed expectations....
US index futures pulled back following the close of the Wall Street cash session yesterday. Weak Q3 earnings reports from Apple and Amazon contributed...
European indices set to open lower GDP data from EMU countries Earnings from Chevron and ExxonMobil European index futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.98%, Dow Jones added 0.68% while Nasdaq rallied 1.39%. However, US futures...
European equities mixed after ECB Decision US GDP growth disappoints, strong jobs data Bitcoin returns above $60,000 Facebook changes company...
Ford (F.US) stock jumped more than 12.0% early in the session despite the automobile manufacturer reported mixed quarterly results. Company earned 51 cents...
US Economy grows only 2% in Q3 Jobless claims drop to pandemic low US indices continue to trade at record levels despite a disappointing...
US indices climbed on Thursday as strong earnings from major companies lifted market sentiment. The Dow Jones rose 200 points, or 0.6%. The S&P 500...
US stocks open higher US economic growth slows to 2% in Q3 Weekly jobless claims hit fresh 19-month low eBay (EBAY.US) stock plunges despite upbeat...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 2.0 % in the third quarter, following a 6.7 % expansion in the previous three-month period, slightly...
As the ECB decision turned out to be a non-event as expected - the Bank left monetary policy settings unchanged and the statement saw only minor changes....
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its October meeting. Interest rates were kept at record-low levels and the PEPP quota was maintained at €1.85...
