DE30 recovers above 15,300 pts
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 recovers above 15,300 pts SAP released Q2 earnings Stocks in Europe are trading higher,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets...
More
Stocks in Europe trade higher DE30 recovers above 15,300 pts SAP released Q2 earnings Stocks in Europe are trading higher,...
10-year US yields dropped below 1.15% yesterday - the lowest level since February 2021. However, market rates began to rise along with improvement of moods...
European markets seen opening flat DOE report due at 3:30 pm BST Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson among earnings reporters European...
US indices managed to recover a huge part of Monday's losses yesterday. S&P 500 added 1.52%, Nasdaq jumped 1.57% while Dow Jones moved 1.62%...
Indices rebound after yesterday’s rout US 10Y Treasury yield hit fresh 5-month low Bitcoin fell below $30,000 European indices finished...
Despite recent declines in the stock markets, Peloton (PTON.US) shares are one of the top performers due to two statements issued by the company. Yesterday...
The ongoing session on Wall Street is gaining momentum. Positive sentiment has returned within the last few hours and the US indices are recovering dynamically...
Crude oil prices were under pressure today, despite a moderate rebound in global equity markets. The sentiment remains mixed - although the stock market...
US stock markets opened modestly higher US 10Y Treasury yield hit new 5 month low IBM (IBM.US) stock climbs on upbeat quarterly earnings US...
The price of gold is trading approximately $ 25 above yesterday's lows. Today's increases are a continuation of yesterday's move, which at...
Oil: OPEC+ unexpectedly reaches agreement on future output cuts Agreement was extended until the end of 2022. It was set to expire in...
Fortinet shares are about 50% undervalued relative to their peers. The cybersecurity industry is enjoying significant tailwinds. The executive is...
European markets try bounce after sell-off DE30 gives up most of morning gains Deutsche Post explores options for long-distance drones European...
Stock markets in Europe and the United States experienced a steep sell-off yesterday. German DAX (DE30) dropped 2.6% while US Dow Jones (US30) declined...
European markets set to open slightly higher US housing data and API report Netflix reports Q2 earnings Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.58%, Dow Jones moved 2.09% lower while Nasdaq declined 1.06%....
European indices had their worst session since October US stock under heavy selling pressure Oil plunges 8% European indices finished today's...
Moderna (MRNA.US), an American company best known for its Covid-19 vaccine, was observed by many investors in recent days. Moderna shares have been gaining...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 2 March 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 1 March 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 1 March 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 26 November 2024
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 8 March 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 1 March 2026
|_ga
|cc 1 March 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 28 August 2024
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 26 March 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 2 March 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 26 March 2025
|_fbp
|cc 30 May 2024
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 7 September 2024
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 26 March 2025
|_ttp
|cc 26 March 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 28 August 2024
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 28 August 2024
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 7 September 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|lidc
|cc 9 September 2022
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 7 March 2023
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator