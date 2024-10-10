GOLD finally breaks above $1800
Gold price finally managed to break above major resistance at $1,800/oz and reached the highest level since February, as Treasury yields dropped below...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Number of initial jobless claims dropped below 500k Continuing claims increased unexpectedly After yesterday's ADP report today investors’...
Weekly jobless claims fall to a pandemic low of 498k Dow Jones up for 4th day Moderna (MRNA.US) stock plunged 9% after Biden commits to waiving...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.498 million in the week ended May 1st, compared to the 0.553 million rise reported in the...
The silver market is gaining more and more attention as the price of gold rose back to around $ 1,800 an ounce. Interestingly, precious metals gained,...
While Pfizer is often given credit for developing the first coronavirus vaccine, one should not forget that it was developed together with BioNTech (BNTX.US)....
The DE30 failed to break above the crucial resistance area at 15,280 points on Thursday despite strong momentum. M15 chart The DE30 was able to recover...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its May monetary policy meeting. BOE left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a...
Another strong NFP report expected Lower ADP, higher ISM employment subindex, drop in jobless claims EURUSD bounce off a key support,...
European markets erase morning bounce DE30 reaches daily low at around 15,105 pts Munich Re and Volkswagen boosted full-year guidance European...
Brent (OIL) reached the highest level since March 15, 2021 yesterday and tested $70.00 area. DoE Report released yesterday confirmed a massive drop in...
European markets seen opening flat Decisions from 3 central banks Elections in Scotland European stock markets are seen opening...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.07%, Dow Jones added 0.29%, Nasdaq dropped 0.37% and Russell 2000 moved 0.31%...
European equities rebound on Wednesday US30 hit new record high US crude stocks post sharpest fall since January European indices finished...
Peloton (PTON.US) shares fell more than 13% after the company decided to voluntarily recall two treadmill machines for safety reasons. Reports of several...
US private payrolls increased by the most in seven months in April but came on below analysts' estimates, according to a report Wednesday from payroll...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.99 million barrels in the week ended April 30th, following an 0.09 million increase in the previous week...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US decreased to 62.7 in April from all-time high of 63.7 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations...
ADP report below expectations US indices rebound on Wednesday General Motors (GM.US) earnings crushed expectations US indices started today's...