DE30 reaches all-time high as rally continues
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches new all-time high HeidelbergCement proposes €2.20 dividend per share for 2020 European...
Market news
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey delivered a bigger-than-expected rate hike today. Market expected CBRT to raise the 1-week repo rate to 18%...
DE30 is one of the best performing European indices today. The German index gains over 1% today and has reached a fresh record high near 14,770 pts. Advance...
Gold jumped on the back of US dollar weakness yesterday after the Fed announced monetary policy decision. However, the upward move is being erased today...
European markets seen opening higher Rate decisions from Norges Bank, CBRT and BoE US jobless claims seen at 700k The Fed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed at record highs gaining 0.58% and 0.29%, respectively. Nasdaq...
Fed sees no interest rate hikes through 2023 Fed leaves interest rates unchanged US 10-year Treasury yield hit a 14-month high Most of the...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference. Opening statement: Policy actions helped prevent some of the...
The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate and asset purchases unchanged which was widely-expected. Fed is committed to using its full range...
On the US500 index as well as on the US100 one can observe a potential bearish engulfing pattern on the D1 interval. It should be remembered that today...
Plug Power (PLUG.US) stock tumbled more than 18.0% after the company announced that it will restate its financial results for fiscal years 2018 and 2019,...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.396 million barrels in the week ended March 12th, following an 13.798 million increase in the previous week and compared...
FOMC decision and economic forecasts in the evening US 10-year Treasury yield hit a 13-month high Uber (UBER.US) to classify its U.K. drivers as...
After a new ATH around $61400, Bitcoin declined on news coming from india. Since then, Bitcoin has been under pressure despite the trend remaining...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for the evening (6:00 pm GMT). Volatility is expected to be elevated as not only the decision will...
Stock market indices wait for FOMC meeting DE30 trades slightly below 14,600 pts area European car sales plunge 20.3% in February Major...
GBPUSD has once again tested 1.3800 support yesterday. The area is marked with the lower limit of the market geometry as well as the 50-session moving...
