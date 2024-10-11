Morning wrap
Stocks in Asia started a new week lower. Nikkei trades 0.4% lower, Nifty drops 0.2% and indices from China trade lower as well. S&P/ASX 200 trades...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Stocks in Asia started a new week lower. Nikkei trades 0.4% lower, Nifty drops 0.2% and indices from China trade lower as well. S&P/ASX 200 trades...
• European equities extended yesterday losses • US stocks plunge as tech sell-off continues • US jobless rate drops more...
Friday brings a continuation of heavy selling on the US indices, led by tech stocks. USFANG is down 4.5%, US100 3.5% and US500 2.4%. The Financial Times...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count over 26.5 million. Pandemic is accelerating the fastest in the United...
• Dow Jones tries to erase recent losses • US economy adds 1.37 million jobs in August • Domo (DOMO.US) stock jumped 17% US...
The US unemployment rate dropped to 8.4% in August of from 10.2 % in the previous month, below analysts' expectations of 9.8 % The number of unemployed...
Long-awaited US NFP report for August has been released at 1:30 pm BST. Report showed a small headline miss but given lacklustre ADP reading on Wednesday,...
• Cryptocurrencies follow Wall Street lower • Bitcoin fell by $1,500 and tested $10,000 level • Ethereum below major support...
European equities try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Commerzbank drops EY as auditor after...
The NFP report remains the most awaited macro data on the market and it will be released today (1:30pm BST). As the graph below shows, despite recent surge...
Markets are jittery after yesterday's Wall Street crash US employment seen rising 1.4 million in August Canadian unemployment...
Thursday started in euphoric moods on indices but ended with a panic sell-off, triggered by US tech stocks. While there was no obvious single reason, it...
US indices crashed yesterday led by tech index. Nasdaq slumped 4.96%, S&P 500 dropped 3.51% and Dow Jones declined 2.78%. Russell 2000 dropped...
• US stocks tumble, Nasdaq plunges over 4% • European stocks follow Wall Street lower • Mixed set of US economic data European...
Of course, it cannot be said at this point that today's declines on Wall Street are the beginning of a new trend. From a long-term perspective, today's...
Tech stocks were pummeled on Thursday as the Nasdaq dropped more than 5%. Other biggest tech stocks were performing even worse, with Amazon and Microsoft...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 56.9 in August from 58.1 in the previous month, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 57.0. Today's...
Cloudera (CLDR.US) – reported quarterly profit of 10 cents per share, 4 cents a share above analysts' expectations. Revenue also...
• US Stocks take a breather • US Weekly Jobless Claims fall to 881k • CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) plunged 10% US indices...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator