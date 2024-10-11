BREAKING: US employment drops for the first time since 2010!
The US jobs data for March was released at 1:30 pm BST. NFP report showed 701k drop in employment (exp. -100k) and, in turn, the US labour market snapped...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• Major cryptos are trading higher this week • Bitcoin and Ripple testing key resistance levels • Factom initiated...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
European stocks start Friday's trading lower DE30 struggles to steer away from 9,500 pts mark Adidas (ADS.DE) seeks €1-2...
Oil prices jumped on Friday morning with WTI testing the $25 handle. The move was triggered by reports that OPEC+ scheduled a meeting for Monday,...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher after Trump's tweet on oil output cuts boosted moods. S&P 500 closed 2.28% higher, Dow...
NFP report forecast to show first decline since 2010 ISM non-manufacturing seen plunging in March Revised PMIs from Europe and US Yesterday's...
• Saudi Arabia calls for emergency OPEC+ meeting • Major indices rebound on oil price rally • Oil prices surged after President...
The German index DE30 returns to sideways move after bouncing off the yesterday's lows. Looking at the H1 time frame, one can see a local double bottom...
Oil prices are soaring today as speculations about a 3 party US-Russia-OPEC deal intensify. Following comments from president Trump, now we have news of...
• US Jobless Claims hit record high • US stock markets opened lower on Thursday • Boeing (BA.US) introduces voluntary lay...
Initial jobless claims surged once again in the United States, highlighting the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures on the...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 950,430 with over 202,000 recoveries. The number of people confirmed to have died as result of the coronavirus reached...
Coronavirus panic still remains the main topic on the financial markets. Equities, FX pairs and commodities remain volatile offering plenty opportunities....
European stock market rise slightly on Thursday DE30 recovers from overnight dip Trading volumes on Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) skyrocket...
Significant price gains can be spotted on the oil market today. According to a Bloomberg report, China plans to stock up Strategic Petroleum Reserves....
Jobless claims data in the spotlight China's services PMI from Markit to be released overnight Equity indices from Europe and...
