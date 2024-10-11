Morning wrap
US indices slumped yesterday as investors were assessing the impact of a coronavirus outbreak. S&P 500 and Dow Jones finished 1.57% lower while...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US stock markets to open sharply lower as virus concerns mount Dow Jones (US30) breaks below the lower limit of the upward channel One...
USDJPY launched the week with a bearish price gap. The pair is trying to recover from recent declines. Buyers managed to push the pair towards the nearest...
China to feel impact from the coronavirus Promising signs in Europe US Fed to stay put in January Asia – just how big the hit will be? When...
European stock markets sink at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests lower limit of the Overbalance structure Lufthansa (LHA.DE)...
Markets remain focused on coronavirus outbreak BoE and FOMC to announce rate decision this week German IFO index among reports scheduled...
Death toll from a new coronavirus has risen to over 80 and markets remain jittery. Number of confirmed cases has risen to 2700. More and more countries...
Coronavirus continues to be the main market theme with the death toll rising to above 80 over the weekend. Risky assets like stocks and oil launched the...
PMI indices point to some manufacturing recovery Virus spreads quickly, scares markets Oil prices keep diving as demand concerns mount Friday...
After strong readings from Europe expectations ahead of the US PMIs were quite high. They were matched only for the services sector that saw an improvement...
US futures point to a green open on Wall Street US500 with potential head and shoulders pattern? Intel (INTC.US) surprises with earnings...
In spite of a PMIs, EURUSD is trading lower today. Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the head and shoulder pattern is pushing the pair lower....
Cryptocurrency market remains under pressure as Lunar New Year gets underway Ethereum threatens declines as head and shoulders pattern surfaces EOS...
European stocks rally supported by solid PMIs DE30 halts morning spike at 13575 pts price zone Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on Roundup settlement...
Flash January PMI show improvement across the global economy and that is especially true for Germany, where the manufacturing PMI rose from 43.7 to 45.2...
Flash PMIs from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States High-profile speakers to attend Davos panel on Global Economic...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.11%, Nasdaq rose 0.20% and Russell 2000 added 0.16%. Dow Jones was a laggard...
Coronavirus spreads, makes markers nervous ECB stays put, EURUSD dives lower Oil prices down, recover somewhat after the inventory data Firday’s...
