Stock market comment: Are corporate actions sending us any signals?
M&A activity plateaued after the start of Sino-US trade war S&P 500 dividends continue to rise steadily Buybacks began to...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Preliminary German CPI data for November was released at 1:00 pm GMT. The reading can be considered mixed as the headline measure came in at 1.1% YoY -...
Gold has been trading in a downward trend since 20th November Key short-term resistance can be found at $1460 Gold market has been trading in...
Summary: Widely followed poll projects 68 seat Conservative majority GBPJPY and EURGBP both at interesting levels Stocks pullback...
Stock market indices pull back as investors fear deterioration in Sino-US relations DE30 tests 200-hour moving average shortly after opening...
Japanese retail sales dropped 14.4% MoM in October as sales tax increase goes live Reading was also impacted by the typhoon and drop in South...
The most vocal issue on the market today as the US begins it’s Thanksgiving holiday is a signing into law 3 Hong Kong bills by president Trump. The...
Preliminary CPI data from Spain and Germany for November Numerous US markets to be either shut or trade shorter today due to Thanksgiving...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with Nasdaq rising as much as 0.66%. S&P 500 added 0.42% while Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher....
Summary: US500 hits new all-time high UK stocks rise to 2-month peak EURUSD dips after better than expected US data Chinese...
In the past half an hour there’s been more economic releases from the US, following on from the earlier strong figures for consumer spending and...
British pound shows its strength GBPPLN is trading close to YTD highs The 5,0 zł handle remains a key support GBPPLN was traded in the...
Summary: US500 near 3150 ahead of the open US celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow Market aiming for 5th daily gain in a row The...
US GDP data surprises to the upside Durable goods orders for October showed a surprise increase EURUSD broke below intraday trading...
Walmart (WMT.US) trades near all-time high Amazon (AMZN.US) bounces off the support at $1740 FedEx (FDX.US) eyes break above the downward sloping...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the...
Summary: FTSE rises to highest level since September 7450 resistance being retested GBPUSD holds 1.2820 support; eyes on poll...
European indices deliver solid gains on Wednesday DE30 bulls don’t give up, 13300 pts resistance in play Munich Re (MUV2.DE)...
