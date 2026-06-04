EU Wrap: session remains stable amid sector rotation 🔎

Today's European session has been characterized by stabilization. Major indices are posting modest gains, but without any signs of euphoria. Investors are attempting to recover from the earlier deterioration in sentiment on Wall Street and from rising geopolitical tensions surrounding the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz.

The key takeaway from the Euro Stoxx 50 is that the index itself remains essentially flat, but market breadth looks encouraging — as many as 71% of constituents are trading higher. The main challenge, however, has been weakness among several large technology stocks, particularly Infineon and ASML, which weighed on the broader index.

Major European Indices

STOXX 600 gains around 0.2% , indicating a moderate improvement in risk appetite across Europe.

gains around , indicating a moderate improvement in risk appetite across Europe. DAX is up 0.9% . The German market continues to be weighed down by weak construction-sector data.

is up . The German market continues to be weighed down by weak construction-sector data. FRA40 gains 1.3% , supported by stronger performance from luxury, consumer, and retail-related stocks.

gains , supported by stronger performance from luxury, consumer, and retail-related stocks. UK100 has recovered its initial losses and is now trading slightly higher, supported by banks and real estate-related companies.

EU50: Index Near Flat, but Most Stocks Are Rising

Euro Stoxx 50 is up 0.5% on the day , with the majority of components remaining in positive territory.

is up , with the majority of components remaining in positive territory. 71% of constituents are advancing , suggesting that buying activity has been fairly broad-based.

, suggesting that buying activity has been fairly broad-based. However, the broader market picture remains weaker over longer timeframes, with the proportion of stocks in positive territory standing at approximately 40% over 7 days , 46% over 1 month , and 46% year-to-date .

, , and . The index remains only about 1.9% below its all-time high .

. Valuations remain moderately elevated, with TTM P/E: 18.6; P/S: 1.9; P/B: 2.2; EV/EBITDA: 12.4

18.6; 1.9; 2.2; 12.4 Health Care (+2.3%) was the strongest sector in the Euro Stoxx 50 and made the largest positive contribution to the index's daily performance. Within healthcare, notable gainers included Sanofi +2.42%, EssilorLuxottica +2.96%, argenx +1.84%, Bayer +1.35%

was the strongest sector in the Euro Stoxx 50 and made the largest positive contribution to the index's daily performance. Within healthcare, notable gainers included Sanofi +2.42%, EssilorLuxottica +2.96%, argenx +1.84%, Bayer +1.35% Technology (-1.2%) was the largest drag on the index despite a strong performance from SAP. Weakness in technology was concentrated in semiconductors: Infineon -5.0%, ASML -2.4%.

Top Performers in the Euro Stoxx 50

Wolters Kluwer +4.85% — the strongest stock in the index, benefiting from demand for defensive quality and stable business models.

— the strongest stock in the index, benefiting from demand for defensive quality and stable business models. SAP +4.40% — a very strong session for German software, partially offsetting weakness elsewhere in European technology.

— a very strong session for German software, partially offsetting weakness elsewhere in European technology. EssilorLuxottica +2.96% — strong performance from the consumer-healthcare segment, supporting the French market.

— strong performance from the consumer-healthcare segment, supporting the French market. Airbus +2.54% — a positive contribution from industrials, despite mixed performance across the broader sector.

— a positive contribution from industrials, despite mixed performance across the broader sector. LVMH +2.53% — a rebound in luxury goods that also supported the CAC 40.

— a rebound in luxury goods that also supported the CAC 40. Sanofi +2.42% — a strong day for healthcare, the best-performing sector within the Euro Stoxx 50.

— a strong day for healthcare, the best-performing sector within the Euro Stoxx 50. Hermès +1.88% — another luxury name attracting strong demand.

— another luxury name attracting strong demand. Deutsche Börse +1.78% and Deutsche Telekom +1.72% also contributed positively to market breadth.

Geopolitics and Oil

The main factor supporting sentiment was news of a conditional ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon .

. Markets interpreted this as a partial reduction in regional escalation risks, particularly after earlier concerns regarding shipping security through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude prices fell toward the $92–95 per barrel range, although they remain elevated compared with levels seen before the escalation.

Macro: weak retail sales