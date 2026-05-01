Market Wrap – Data Confirms BoJ Intervention. Waiting for US ISM (05.01.2026)

Japan Currency Intervention: Data from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) suggest that authorities conducted an FX intervention worth approximately 5.4 trillion yen. The yen strengthened momentarily against the US dollar, but we are observing a broader strengthening of the US currency across the general market.

Solid UK Manufacturing Data:

The final reading of the Manufacturing PMI for the UK came in at

53.7

, which proved better than forecasts (53.3) and the previous reading (53.6). Despite this,

UK100 (FTSE 100)