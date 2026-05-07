Market wrap 🚨Oil slips below $100 supporting optimism across European and US stocks

Stoxx Europe 600 futures are rising more than 0.2%, with European equities extending positive momentum after record highs on Wall Street, fresh peaks across Asian markets, and a sharp decline in oil prices below $100 per barrel amid expectations of a potential agreement between the United States and Iran.
Eurozone retail sales declined by 0.1% month-over-month, compared to market expectations for a 0.3% decline; the previous reading stood at -0.2%. On an annual basis, retail sales increased by 1.2%, in line with consensus forecasts, although below the prior reading of 1.7%.
Global markets are also seeing a weaker US dollar and lower bond yields, supporting equities, precious metals, and Bitcoin. In Europe, Germany’s DAX is underperforming relative to the broader market, slipping around 0.1% despite the generally positive sentiment across the region.
DAX (DE40) futures chart, D1 / H1 interval
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Corporate earnings support sentiment across European markets
- Qiagen reported adjusted EPS of 54 cents, in line with analyst expectations.
- Lottomatica generated revenue of €600 million and stated that it expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA to come in at the upper end of previously issued guidance.
- Tenaris posted sales of $3.10 billion, beating market expectations of $2.99 billion.
- Endesa reported net profit of €725 million versus analyst estimates of €627.6 million.
- Jeronimo Martins posted EBITDA of €572 million, above consensus forecasts of €560.6 million.
- Banco Comercial Portugues reported net profit of €305.8 million, significantly above expectations of €283.4 million.
Elevated volatility across European equities following earnings releases
- Prosus gained around 3%, making it one of the strongest performers in the Stoxx Europe 600, while Henkel rose about 2% after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter organic sales growth.
- CSG NV advanced 1.7% and BE Semiconductor Industries climbed 1.6% amid continued optimism surrounding the semiconductor sector; STMicroelectronics also traded higher, gaining around 1.4%.
- Argenx rose 1.5% after reporting Vyvgart sales above analyst expectations.
- TUI and Lufthansa both added around 1%, supported by improving sentiment in the travel and airline sectors as oil prices declined.
- Prysmian gained 0.8% after comments suggesting an extended growth runway driven by data center investments and expansion in the US market.
- RENK Group fell around 1%, alongside BP, Novo Nordisk, Voestalpine, and Nokia, which were also under pressure ahead of the European open.
- Aumovio declined 1.7% despite reporting adjusted EBIT of €106 million versus expectations of €93 million, while Siemens Healthineers dropped nearly 5% after cutting its comparable sales growth outlook for the full fiscal year.
- SAP and OMV fell around 1.1%, while Andritz lost 1.3% following mixed earnings results.
SAP chart (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
European companies continue to beat market expectations
- Flutter Entertainment reported revenue of $4.30 billion, above market expectations of $4.24 billion.
- AMS-Osram posted quarterly revenue of €796 million versus consensus estimates of €774.3 million.
- Aker BP reported pre-tax profit of $2.72 billion, significantly above forecasts of $1.89 billion.
- Avolta recorded organic revenue growth of 4.7%, exceeding analyst expectations of 4.55%.
- Sanoma posted second-quarter revenue of €221.1 million, above consensus estimates of €215 million.
- BNP Paribas Bank Polska reported net profit of PLN 375.3 million, well above expectations of PLN 306.5 million.
- Swiss Re delivered second-quarter net income of $1.51 billion versus forecasts of $1.19 billion.
- GN Store Nord maintained its full-year organic revenue growth guidance of 0–6% and EBITA margin guidance of 8–9%, compared to 7.6% achieved in 2025.
- Siemens Healthineers lowered its full-year comparable sales growth forecast to 4.5–5% from the previous 5–6% range, while the market had expected approximately 4.94%.
Siemens Healthineers stock chart (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
- Nexi reported first-quarter revenue of €821.4 million versus expectations of €814.5 million.
- Lanxess reported first-quarter sales of €1.38 billion, compared to market expectations of €1.40 billion.
- Knorr-Bremse posted first-quarter EBIT of €245 million, slightly above consensus estimates of €244.8 million.
- Pharming reported quarterly revenue of $72.4 million; the market compared the result with $79.1 million achieved a year earlier.
- Vonovia reported adjusted first-quarter EBITDA of €711.6 million, above analyst expectations of €701.9 million.
- SAF-Holland posted adjusted first-quarter EBIT of €42.5 million, beating consensus forecasts of €41.6 million.
- Zealand Pharma reported a first-quarter net loss of DKK 43.94 million versus expected losses of DKK 68 million.
- Wacker Neuson posted first-quarter EBIT of €41.5 million, significantly above analyst expectations of €12.1 million.
- Solvay reported underlying first-quarter EBITA of €219 million versus market expectations of €228 million.
- Intrum reported adjusted first-quarter EBIT of SEK 50.1 million, well above expectations of SEK 17 million.
- FinecoBank posted first-quarter net profit of €162.2 million versus forecasts of €158 million.
- Veidekke reported quarterly revenue of NOK 965 million, above analyst expectations of NOK 895 million.
- Legrand reported organic revenue growth of 9.3%, significantly above market expectations of 6.81%.
- Davide Campari posted organic revenue growth of 2.9%, while analysts had expected a 5% decline; despite the strong results, cautious forward guidance triggered a sharp selloff in the stock.
Campari chart (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
EU50 and OIL charts (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Oil hovers around $100 as we wait for news on Iran deal
Chart of the Day: EURUSD Higher, but Still a Game of Expectations, Not a Trend
NOK surges following Norges Bank's rate hike
Silver surges 3% 📈Precious metals bull market momentum is back?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.