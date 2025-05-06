Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Markets hesitate as Trump hints at big announcement and trade talks 📌

17:31 6 May 2025

Donald Trump struck a mix of assertive and diplomatic tones in fresh remarks on trade and foreign relations. He reiterated America’s “abundance of energy” and openness to friendship with Canada, dismissing the idea of it becoming a 51st state while leaving the door open to possible tweaks to USMCA, which he called both “effective” and “transitional.” Responding to Canada’s firm stance against any sale talk, he added, “Time will tell.” He also teased a major announcement coming as soon as Thursday or on Monday at the latest, but not necessarily related to trade.

On China, Trump claimed tariffs are reversing the U.S. trade deficit and said Chinese ships are “turning back in the Pacific,” with Beijing eager to negotiate. He insisted the U.S. is “losing nothing” by not trading with China and reaffirmed his desire to protect the domestic auto industry. The US500 index briefly rebounded on the comments but has since erased those gains.

The market reaction — a brief rise followed by a reversal — indicates higher investor expectations than just a week ago.
After such comments last week, we would likely have seen a green session. But now, markets are expecting specifics, not comforting remarks from the Trump administration.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

07.05.2025
20:35

Fed in no hurry to change rates

As meetings go, this Fed meeting was mundane. The Fed chair was careful to reinforce how uncertain the economic environment is, and he repeated the message...

 20:07

Daily summary: Fed chair, Powell signals 'no hurry' for cutting rates. GOLD loses 1.5% , EURUSD down 0.4%

U.S. stock indexes ended the day slightly higher. The S&P 500 (US500) gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq 100 (US100) rose 0.2%. Earlier in the session,...

 20:02

Wall Street sentiments mixed after the Fed 📌

The futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains slightly as markets react to neutral Fed stance, Trump remarks and Alphabet sell-off driven by Apple focusing on...
More news

Join over 1.4 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app