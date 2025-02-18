Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Markets wait for outcome of Saudi talks on Ukraine

09:28 18 February 2025

Stocks in Europe have followed Asia and are lower on Tuesday as  the market rally appears to be on pause, due to some key event risks this week. The US and Russia have begun talks in Saudi Arabia about the war in Ukraine and later this week the German election will take place. The next few days could be critical for Europe’s future, so a pause in the uptrend that has seen European stocks rise more than 12% YTD is to be expected.

Reports at the weekend that Europe will need to beef up its defense spending and pledge to defend Ukraine from future Russian aggression sent some European defense names to a record high at the start of the week. It’s worth noting that since the onset of war in Ukraine, the biggest European defense manufacturers have outperformed the biggest US defense manufacturers. However, markets may have jumped the gun with defense stocks rallying even though a negotiated end to the war between Russia and Ukraine is still not a reality.  

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Gold and Oil higher, in case Saudi talks come to nothing

There are no guarantees that a deal will be reached to end the war during these talks in Saudi Arabia. Although Donald Trump has been keen to end the war since first taking office, these early talks do not include Ukraine, and some in Europe think that Trump’s efforts will embolden Putin and could prolong the war. Trump seems to have given Russia territorial rewards before a peace deal has been reached, and he has dismissed the idea of Ukraine joining NATO. We are still in the very early stages of any potential negotiations, updates from today’s meetings will be worth watching closely. Gold is higher today and is above $2910 per ounce, after rising $15 on Tuesday, the oil price is also higher after falling sharply last week. The increase in the gold price and the price of oil are signs of anxiety in financial markets that a deal may not be reached, and the war could continue.

Some defense names are rallying once more on Tuesday, and Rolls Royce has reached a fresh record high. However, there could be some sideways movement for defense stocks in the near term, as we wait for the outcome of the Saudi Arabia talks.

Europe’s disagreements, leaves the US in charge

There is another factor to consider when trading defense names this week, Europe does not seem to be in unison when it comes to responding to the latest stage in the Ukraine war. The meeting between European leaders in France on Monday failed to deliver a concrete plan for Europe’s response to the situation in Ukraine.  .For example, France had proposed sending a unified European defense force to a potential ceasefire line in Ukraine, to protect the country from future Russian aggression. However, the meeting ended with no agreement from European leaders. Also, the prospect of common Euro area borrowing to allow Eurozone members to boost defense spending has been put on the back burner for now, and no plans to boost defense budgets have been confirmed.

Geopolitics dominates for financial markets

All of this matters for financial markets. Government spending is a major part of Europe’s economy, and if spending is going to pivot to defense in the future, then Europe’s biggest defense firms including Airbus, Rolls Royce, BAE Systems, Thale and Safran could see their future revenues soar. There is still a very good chance that defense budgets will rise in Europe in the coming years, however, for the European defense trade to take another leg higher, we may need to see significant progress in today’s talks between Russia and the US. Since Europe is not involved in these talks, it will be the price taker in this situation. If a deal is agreed, then Europe will be forced to spring into action and boost defense spending immediately. Thus, we are in a waiting game for now, but the ramifications could be huge for European stocks and for European bond markets.

UK labour market: resilient for now

Elsewhere, European bond yields are stable after popping higher at the start of the week. UK bonds are under performing European bond markets on Tuesday after stronger than expected wage data. Wage growth rose to 6% YoY in the three months to December. Next month’s wage data will be the first reading with the full effect of last October’s budget, which could be more useful to determine the future direction of wage growth. Payroll employees also jumped last month, there was a 21k increase in payrolled employees at the start of the month, after an upwardly revised 14k decline in employees in December. This suggests that the UK labour market is more resilient than first thought, although the accuracy of the data makes it difficult to make an assessment of the UK labour market right now.

The FX view

The dollar is one of the top performers in the G10 FX space on Tuesday, as a risk off tone impacts markets. However, we continue to think that the weaker dollar is intact for now, and that the pound and the euro can extend recent gains and rally further vs. the USD. In the past week, the pound is the top performer vs. the USD, and is higher by nearly 2%. GBP/USD is above $1.26, and the next key resistance level to watch is $1.2666, the 100-day sma.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

19.02.2025
17:18

Hims & Hers surges 24% on Trybe Labs acquisition 📈

Hims & Hers Health saw a 24% stock surge today following its strategic acquisition of Trybe Labs, a company specializing in at-home lab testing solutions....

 17:16

Deals instead of tariffs on China? USDCNH halts gains 📌

The USDCNH halted its latest series of gains following a report published in The New York Times (NYT) that Donald Trump plans a broader deal with China. Citing...

 13:32

BREAKING: US housing starts below expectations. EURUSD muted

01:30 PM GMT, United States - Housing Starts for January: Total: actual 1.366M; forecast 1.390M; previous 1.515M; MoM Change:...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator