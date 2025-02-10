McDonald's results below forecasts 📊

McDonald's (MCD.US) reported weaker-than-expected results for Q4. Both revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share came in below forecasts. Nevertheless, the stock is seeing gains in pre-market trading.
McDonald's revenue for Q4 amounted to $6.39 billion, representing a year-over-year decline of approximately 0.3% and falling $50 million short of consensus estimates. Operating profit showed a slight year-over-year improvement, reaching $2.87 billion.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The company has adopted an aggressive promotional strategy aimed at attracting more customers. In the U.S. market, this approach appears to be having a positive impact, as McDonald's reported an increase in customer traffic at existing restaurants. However, total comparable sales in the country declined by 1.4% (versus an expected decline of 0.4%). Thanks to stronger-than-expected comparable sales growth at franchised international locations (up 4.1% YoY), overall comparable sales increased by 0.4% in Q4.
Investors are currently showing some confidence in the company despite the overall negative tone of the results. While McDonald's is struggling with revenue growth dynamics, the market's initial reaction suggests optimism that attracting new customers through promotions could become a stronger trend, ultimately helping the company return to improving its financial performance.McDonald's pre-market trading. Source: xStation
Q4 2024 RESULTS:
- Revenue: $6.39 billion, -0.3% YoY (Estimate: $6.45 billion)
- Operating Profit: $2.87 billion, +2.4% YoY
- Comparable Sales Growth: +0.4% (Q4 2023: +3.4%, Estimate: -0.93%)
- U.S. Comparable Sales: -1.4% (Q4 2023: +4.3%, Estimate: -0.41%)
- International Operated Markets Comparable Sales: +0.1% (Q4 2023: +4.4%, Estimate: -1.14%)
- International Licensed Markets Comparable Sales: +4.1% (Q4 2023: +0.7%, Estimate: -0.38%)
- Earnings Per Share (EPS, GAAP): $2.80 ($2.80 in Q4 2023)
- Adjusted EPS: $2.83 ($2.95 in Q4 2023, Estimate: $2.84)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.