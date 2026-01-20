Mixed labor data from UK📌Germany PPI falls stronger than expected

UK employment change came in at just under 18k jobs, versus expectations of nearly 19k and close to 20k in the previous release. However, the seasonally adjusted figure pointed to a much larger decline of -43k, compared with a -20k forecast and -38k previously. Annual wage growth rose to 4.7% y/y, slightly above the 4.6% consensus and unchanged versus the prior reading. Germany’s PPI inflation data showed a decline of -2.5% y/y, compared with expectations of -2.4%. On a monthly basis, the print matched forecasts at -0.2%, with price declines accelerating from 0.0% previously.
Source: xStation5
