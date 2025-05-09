Mixed sentiments on Wall Street 🗽Tesla gains 6% despite weak sales data

Wall Street slips slightly during Friday’s session; the US30 pulls back by 0.3%

Tesla shares rise over 6% on hopes for positive signals from U.S.–China talks — despite weak sales data in Europe and China.

Pinterest shares surge more than 7% on better-than-expected revenue and higher guidance for the next quarter.

The U.S. Dollar Index retreats by over 0.3%; Trump stated that 80% tariffs on China are, in his view, "appropriate" — a comment that weighed on equity market sentiment.

Tesla’s gains are slightly improving the mood in the US100 index, though most of the U.S. stock market is trading lower today. Source: xStation5

The weakest U.S. index today is the Dow Jones futures (US30), where selling volume dominates. The key support for momentum remains the 200-period EMA on the H1 timeframe, which has triggered rebounds twice recently. The index has now slipped below the 50-period EMA.

Data shows that Tesla’s sales dropped sharply in Europe in April — down nearly 81% in Sweden, reaching the lowest level in 2.5 years. European consumers are buying more Chinese EVs, and Tesla’s sales have declined for four consecutive months in most European countries. In Q1, total fully electric car sales in Europe rose by 28%, while Tesla’s sales fell by 37.2%. Despite this, investors are hopeful that positive developments in U.S.–China talks may offer a sales boost in China and pave the way for the implementation of Tesla’s autonomous driving software.

