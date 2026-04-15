Morgan Stanley Q1 2026: Record Revenues and Record Asset Inflows

Morgan Stanley started 2026 with a very solid and clearly high-quality quarter, which meaningfully exceeded market expectations both in terms of revenue and earnings. Importantly, this is not a result driven by a single dominant factor or a short-term market effect, but rather the outcome of broad-based strength across key business segments. At the same time, there is visible improvement in more cyclical areas such as trading and investment banking, alongside continued stability in Wealth Management, which remains the foundation of the firm’s overall revenue structure.

As a result, this is a quarter that not only delivers a positive surprise, but also reinforces the picture of a well-balanced business model capable of generating strong results across different market environments. At the same time, the report is not without nuance, as some segments remain more uneven, which limits full euphoria despite the very strong overall performance.

Key financial results

Net revenues: 20.58 billion USD (above expectations of 19.71 billion USD)

Earnings per share (EPS): 3.43 USD

Institutional Securities: 10.7 billion USD

Wealth Management: 8.52 billion USD (above expectations)

Equities trading: 5.15 billion USD (above expectations)

FICC trading: 3.36 billion USD (above expectations)

Investment banking: 2.12 billion USD (above expectations)

Net interest income: 2.7 billion USD (above expectations)

Deposits: 428 billion USD

CET1 ratio: 15.1%

ROE: 21%

ROTE: 27.1%

Operating expenses: 13.47 billion USD

Market reaction

Following the release, shares are trading higher in pre-market, indicating a positive market reaction. Investors are primarily focusing on the strong trading performance and the stability of Wealth Management, which together create a high-quality earnings profile.

Trading as the main growth driver, with a positive surprise in FICC

The markets segment was the strongest part of the report. Equity trading revenues reached 5.15 billion USD, reflecting strong client activity and supportive market conditions.

Even more importantly, FICC revenue came in at 3.36 billion USD, clearly above expectations. Against a backdrop of mixed results from peers in this segment, this represents one of the key positive surprises of the quarter. It highlights that Morgan Stanley is not only benefiting from market volatility, but is also effectively monetizing it across both equities and fixed income products.

Institutional Securities and investment banking regain momentum

Institutional Securities generated record revenues of 10.7 billion USD, confirming strong client engagement and continued expansion in activity levels.

Within investment banking, advisory activity showed a clear recovery, indicating a rebound in M&A activity. At the same time, underwriting remains more uneven, as equity and debt issuance revenues came in slightly below the most optimistic forecasts, suggesting that primary markets have not yet fully normalized.

Wealth Management as a core pillar of quality and stability

Wealth Management once again confirmed its central role in the firm’s business model. The segment generated 8.52 billion USD in revenues with a very strong pre-tax margin of around 30%.

The most impressive element remains asset inflows, which reached 118 billion USD in a single quarter. More than 53 billion USD came from fee-based flows, further strengthening the recurring revenue base and improving overall earnings stability.

In practice, Morgan Stanley is increasingly operating a model where high-margin advisory and wealth management businesses balance more volatile trading-driven segments.

Costs under control and improving efficiency

Operating expenses totaled 13.47 billion USD and were broadly in line with expectations. However, higher revenues allowed for improved efficiency. The cost-to-income ratio declined to approximately 65%, indicating increasing operating leverage.

Cost discipline remains intact, while the scale of the business is starting to generate more visible benefits.

Balance sheet and risk, stable position

The capital position remains very strong. A CET1 ratio of 15.1% provides comfort for both regulators and investors. Deposits increased to nearly 428 billion USD, further strengthening funding stability.

Credit provisions amounted to 98 million USD. While slightly above expectations, they remain low in absolute terms and do not signal any meaningful deterioration in asset quality.

Weaker elements present but secondary

Despite the strong overall picture, the report included several weaker elements. These included lower momentum in parts of underwriting, outflows in equity-related assets, and a slightly weaker Investment Management segment.

However, these factors do not change the overall picture, as they remain secondary relative to the strong performance in core business lines.

Key takeaways

The first quarter of 2026 for Morgan Stanley should be clearly assessed as very strong and high quality. The bank delivered better-than-expected results, supported by strong trading performance, a positive surprise in FICC, and stable, highly profitable Wealth Management.

This was a strong quarter, but not an euphoric one. Full euphoria was held back by a few weaker elements, which nevertheless do not change the overall picture. Overall, it remains a very solid result that confirms the high quality of the business and the bank’s ability to generate strong performance in a supportive market environment.

Source: xStation5