Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Morning Wrap (09.10.2024)

06:38 9 October 2024

  • The bulls managed to maintain control until the close of yesterday's cash session in the USA. Despite reducing some gains, the indices closed in positive territory. The US500 gained 0.40% to 5,790 points, and the US100 held at 20,250 points, gaining 1.20%.

  • Federal Reserve vice-chairman Philip Jefferson said that the risks to the central bank's employment and inflation targets are now similar. Jefferson expects the US economy to continue to move towards the Fed's inflation target.

  • The New Zealand dollar (NZD) is today the weakest currency, losing about 0.6–0.8% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decision on interest rates. The RBNZ cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday and stated that policy remains restrictive.

  • As a result of the bank's dovish stance, markets are now pricing in a more aggressive outlook for monetary easing, which led to a strong sell-off of the NZD. The decision to lower the cash rate to 4.75% was in line with market pricing and the expectations of most economists.

  • Chinese indices are slowing their declines after yesterday's deep sell-off. The Hang Seng Index (HSI) gains 0.20% to 21,000 points, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI) gains 0.35% to 7,500 points. However, the demand side is not strong enough to lead to increases. Investor concerns about the lack of further fiscal stimuli from the Chinese government remain significant.

  • The World Bank claims that China's economic growth rate will decline in 2025, doubting the recent stimulus measures. The growth rate in China will drop to 4.3% compared to the projected 4.8% in 2024.

  • As a result of the announced stimulus packages, the World Bank revised its 2024 estimates upward by 0.3%, but the forecast for 2025 remained unchanged. Weak consumer spending, problems in the real estate market, and an aging population are indicated as the main challenges, and the recent packages focused mainly on the supply side.

  • Oil gave up most of the gains related to the potential escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and ended yesterday with a 4.80% loss. The price of a barrel returned to around $74 and today remains at this level. The price of Brent oil stopped at around $77.70 per barrel.

  • Morgan Stanley raises its forecast for Brent oil price to $80 per barrel (from $75) for the fourth quarter of 2024. However, Morgan Stanley is cautious, stating that demand is weaker than expected, and production remains at a high level.

  • A mixed sentiment still prevails in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is gaining 0.50% today to the level of $62,500, and the main resistance level remains the zone around $64,000. Ethereum is gaining 0.35% to $2,450.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

09.10.2024
19:20

Daily summary: Wall Street gain ignoring strengthening US dollar and rising yields 🗽

Wednesday's session on European stock markets brought clear gains. Germany's DAX ended the session 1% higher and France's CAC40 0.6%...

 19:01

BREAKING: EURUSD drops 0.37%; USD with almost no reaction to FOMC minutes

The FOMC Minutes from the latest decision-making meeting of the US Federal Reserve have just been published. Recall that on September 18 the Fed decided...

 17:49

VIX loses 3% as Wall Street gains, partially driven by falling oil prices 🗽

CBOE VIX index futures (VIX), which measure the implied volatility of S&P 500 index options, are trading down more than 3% today, despite some rather...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator