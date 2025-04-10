Morning wrap (10.04.2025)

-
Wall Street surged at the end of yesterday’s session after Donald Trump suspended most retaliatory tariffs for 90 days during negotiations. The Nasdaq (+12.15%), S&P 500 (+9.5%), DJIA (+7.9%), and Russell 2000 (+8.65%) all posted historic daily gains.
-
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are following Wall Street’s rebound. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is leading the gains (+8.5%), followed by South Korea’s Kospi (+5.85%) and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 (+4.5%).
-
A particularly strong rebound is seen among suppliers of American tech giant Apple (AAPL.US), including Panasonic (+13%), Sharp (+15%), and AAC Technologies (+23%).
-
Gains in China are more modest (HSCEI: +2.2%; Shanghai SE Composite: +1%), though investors are optimistic about new stimulus measures expected to be discussed by Chinese leaders today.
-
The draconian 125% tariff rate on China remains in place, though Trump stated he “can’t imagine further increases on China.”
-
China's deflation persists – consumer prices fell 0.1% year-over-year (forecast: +0.1%, previous: -0.7%), while PPI dropped to -2.5% YoY (forecast: -2.3%, previous: -2.2%).
-
On the forex market, the dollar is seeing a correction following the announcement of the "tariff grace period" (USDIDX: -0.3%). The strongest gains are in the antipodean currencies (NZDUSD: +0.9%, AUDUSD: +0.6%) and the yen (USDJPY: -0.85%). The euro and British pound are also strengthening by about 0.4%.
-
Precious metals are rebounding along with overall sentiment. Gold is up 1.15% to $3,118 per ounce, while silver gains 0.5% to $31.18 per ounce.
-
Brent and WTI crude futures are extending losses by 1.45% and 1.3%, respectively. NATGAS is also down by 1%.
-
Key cryptocurrencies are losing momentum after yesterday’s rebound. Bitcoin is down 1.3% to $82,100, while Ethereum drops 3.26% to $1,616. Contracts for Dogecoin (-3.8%), Ripple (-3.3%), Chainlink (-2.5%), and Solana (-2.8%) are also declining.
-
Today’s key macroeconomic release will be the U.S. CPI inflation data.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.