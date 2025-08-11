Morning Wrap (11.08.2025)

- The start of the new week on the financial markets begins with slight increases in the prices of most indices/futures contracts based on stock market indices.
- Just before the start of the cash session on the Old Continent, EU50 and DE40 futures are gaining 0.05% and 0.1%, respectively. At the same time, US100 futures are adding 0.11% and US500 futures are adding 0.12%.
- The US CPI report is the key focus for markets this week. Following a recent string of weak macro data, investors have begun to price in a September rate cut, as Fed policymakers also begin to adopt a more dovish stance.
- Concerns about a lower reading are pushing the US dollar down significantly today. The EURUSD pair is gaining nearly 0.22% today.
- The dollar's weakness is also being driven by comments from Bowman of the Fed, who called for interest rate cuts at all remaining meetings in 2025, citing labor market weakness and inflation risks.
- Prices at Chinese factories fell more than expected in July, while consumer prices remained unchanged, indicating that weak domestic demand and trade uncertainty continue to weigh on the economy.
- The CPI remained unchanged compared to the previous year, rising by 0.1% compared to June (against expectations of a 0.1% decline). The core consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.8% y/y, reaching its highest level in 17 months, driven by non-food goods, while food prices fell by 1.6%. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.4%, reversing June's 0.1% decline.
- The producer price index (PPI) fell by 3.6% y/y, reaching a level close to June's low of almost two years and falling short of forecasts of a smaller decline of 3.3%.
- US President Trump has announced that he will meet with Russian President Putin on August 15 in Alaska; the White House is considering inviting Zelensky.
- The FT reported that Nvidia and AMD will transfer 15% of their chip sales revenue in China to the US in exchange for export licenses. This information did not negatively affect sentiment in the technology sector, despite its implications.
- On the commodities market, we are seeing further significant declines in NATGAS prices (-2.73%) and a sell-off in precious metals. Gold prices are down 0.61% today, while silver prices are down 0.7%.
- Cryptocurrencies started the week with significant gains. Bitcoin is up 2.73%, while Ethereum is up 2%.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.