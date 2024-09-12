Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Morning wrap (12.09.2024)

06:47 12 September 2024
  • Yesterday's session on Wall Street closed with solid gains in the indices, and today Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures continued yesterday's upward movement from the cash session. The Nasdaq 100 gained more than 2% yesterday buoyed by a 6% rebound in Nvidia shares, the S&P 500 rose more than 1%, and the DJIA was up relatively little; by 0.2%
  • Yesterday's U.S. CPI data for August came in mostly in line with expectations, with inflation falling y/y to 2.5% vs. 2.9% in July; the 0.3% monthly increase in core inflation was a minimal surprise, with markets expecting 0.2%.
  • The surprise to the upside was from the shelter, which is not demand-driven. Services inflation ex shelter was the second lowest this year; also fuel prices contributed strongly to the lower reading, and the reading could be interpreted as a signal to the start of the Fed's policy easing, starting in September, with a plenty of space for the rate cuts
  • Chinese market gains were mixed; the Hang Seng rose more than 1.2% led by gains in Hong Kong-listed tech giants, but the mainland CSI index gained less than 0.2%, indicating that weak sentiment around domestic companies persists
  • On the back of a rebound in the US Nasdaq 100, Japan's Nikkei rose by more than 3%, and the Topix gained 2%. South Korea's benchmark KOSPI also posted solid gains. In the effect, MSCI Asia-Pacific Index increased most in nearly a month, while Nikkei stopped 7-session losing skid
  • The Japanese yen is losing to the dollar despite hawkish comments from Tamura of the Bank of Japan, who indicated that rates in Japan should rise to 1% by 2027, and this is likely to be the level at which the neutral interest rate currently sits 
  • According to Tamura, the markets are pricing in a very quiet pace of BoJ rate hikes, and if the bankers decide to do so, they will risk raising rates too quickly and will likely be forced to raise rates sharply later. Tamura is known for his hawkish stance on bank policy.
  • Tamura believes that the trend of wage growth in the economy is steady, while Japanese companies are passing on more , than usual costs resulting from imports, to consumers.
  • The BoJ member also stressed that the country is facing labor shortages in the labor market, creating additional inflationary pressures
  • BOJ data show that the rate of growth in corporate goods prices in Japan slowed for the first time in eight months. Japan's corporate goods prices rose 2.5% y/y in August, compared to 3.0% y/y in July.
  • The USDJPY retreated nearly 600 pips, following Tamura's comments from 142.9 to 142.3, but the move has now been erased and the pair continues its gains
  • Among agricultural commodities, wheat is the strongest gainer this morning. Sentiment in the precious metals market remains upbeat, with gold gaining 0.3%. The Eurodollar is up a modest 0.04% and is trading slightly above 1.10
  • Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon indicated that his baseline forecast is a 25bp US rate cut in September, as a 50bp decision could come under slightly more 'extreme' circumstances for the economy

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator