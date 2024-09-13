Morning wrap (13.09.2024)

Asian stocks show mixed performance on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains, up over 1%, while Japanese and South Korean markets lag.

Focus turns to the Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cut next week, with markets pricing in a 56% chance of a 25 basis point cut and a 44% chance of a 50 basis point cut.

U.S. stock index futures remain steady in Asian trade, following overnight gains on Wall Street.

Chinese markets show marginal gains, with the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indexes rising slightly from seven-month lows.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and TOPIX indexes fall about 0.9% each, set for a muted end to a volatile week. The Bank of Japan meeting next week is in focus, with uncertainty over another rate hike.

Gold prices hit a record high in Asian trade, with spot gold reaching $2,570.06 an ounce and gold futures nearing $2,600.

The dollar retreats, with the dollar index and dollar index futures both down 0.3%. The Japanese yen strengthens, approaching its highest level since early January.

Oil prices rose, with Brent crude up 0.5% to $72.31 per barrel and WTI crude up 0.6% to $69.36 a barrel. Hurricane Francine disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico support prices.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI launches its "Strawberry" series of AI models, designed for more complex problem-solving in science, coding, and math.

Over 30,000 Boeing Co workers are set to strike from Friday at the company's West Coast factory over demands for higher pay.

Former President Donald Trump claims he won't participate in a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, despite her campaign calling for one after their first encounter.

European markets are expected to open slightly higher, with STOXX 50 futures pointing up 0.3%.

Market sentiment remains focused on potential Fed rate cuts, despite recent strong inflation readings and mixed economic signals.