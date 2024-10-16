Morning Wrap (16.10.2024)

Asian stocks mostly gained, led by Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's CHN.cash both more than 2.5% higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.6% higher with AU200 being the worst performing (+0.13%)

European indices are set for mixed opening, with DAX 40 being 0.1% lower at the time of writing. US indices are green in premarket with Nasdaq leading gains (+0.24%).

US warns Israel of potential halt to arms transfers if Gaza aid is not distributed.

New Zealand's Q3 CPI rose 0.6% quarter-on-quarter, slightly below expectations of 0.7%. Annual inflation slowed sharply to 2.2%, returning to the central bank's target band for the first time in over three years.

Oil prices inched lower after steep losses in the previous session. Brent crude slid 0.4% to $74.43 a barrel, while WTI crude decreased 0.4% to $70.8 a barrel. Concerns about an escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict persist.

Bank of Japan policymaker Seiji Adachi urged a "very moderate" pace for interest rate hikes, warning of potential headwinds from yen appreciation and slowing global demand.

ASML provided a weak sales forecast for 2025, causing a selloff in global chip stocks. The Dutch company's U.S. shares plunged 16% overnight, dragging down other tech giants like NVIDIA (-4.7%).

Luxury giant LVMH reported a 3% fall in Q3 sales, its first decline since the pandemic, as demand weakened in China and Japan. The news is likely to impact other luxury stocks.

Hong Kong's leader John Lee announced measures to boost the economy, including reforms to reduce public housing wait times and efforts to attract more international company listings.

Cryptocurrency markets opened higher, with Bitcoin up 1.1% to $67,000 and Ether gaining 1.2% to $2,609.12.

Gold prices edged up 0.2% to $2,667.75 an ounce, while focus remains on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.