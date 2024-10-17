Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Morning Wrap (17.10.2024)

06:38 17 October 2024

  • In China, investor sentiment remains weak despite a slight rebound of 0.40-0.50% in stock indices today. Japan's JP225 index is also losing ground, trading around 39,000 points, down almost 1.20%. Meanwhile, Australia's index is trading without significant changes.

  • American stocks ended yesterday's session on a positive note, unlike other major global indices. The US500 closed around 5,890 points, while the US2000 remained within a narrow range between 2,300-2,305 points, still attempting to break above a key resistance zone.

  • The strongest currency in the first part of the day is the Australian dollar, gaining strength after lower-than-expected unemployment data. AUDUSD is up 0.40%, reaching 0.66940. On the other hand, the weakest currency is the Swiss franc, losing between 0.2-0.4% against other currencies. Forex market volatility is not significant.

  • Employment in Australia exceeded forecasts for the sixth consecutive month in September, achieving the highest increase since February 2024. The number of employed people rose by 64.1 thousand, against an expectation of 25.2 thousand. The unemployment rate came in slightly below expectations at 4.1%, compared to the forecast of 4.2% and the previous rate of 4.2%.

  • Labor market data once again surpassed expectations, indicating the strength of the sector. Following the report, investors lowered their expectations for interest rate cuts by the RBA, and the Australian dollar rose by 0.70% to 0.67100 USD.

  • Today, we also received trade balance data from Japan. Japan reported a trade deficit of 294.3 billion yen (2 billion USD) in September. Exports fell by 1.7% year-on-year, against expectations of a 0.50% increase. Imports rose by 2.1% year-on-year, while analysts had forecast a 3.2% year-on-year rise.

  • Oil (OIL.WTI) continues its decline, driven by weak future outlooks and the de-escalation of the Middle East conflict. Oil prices are down nearly 0.80% today, testing the support levels around 70 USD per barrel once again.

  • Gold extends yesterday's rise to a record level of 2,685 USD per ounce (+0.40%).

  • The latest presidential poll by FOX News shows former President Trump ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris 50% to 48%. Just 20 days before the election, the situation is reversed compared to last month, when the Democratic candidate was leading. 

  • China announced a new property market stimulation plan on Thursday. At a briefing, Housing Minister Ni Hong said China will expand the whitelist of real estate projects and accelerate bank lending for these unfinished developments to 4 trillion yuan (US$561.8 billion) by the end of the year. A total of 2.23 trillion yuan has already been approved as loans to developers, a figure that is expected to double to 4 trillion yuan by the end of 2024.

  • Bitcoin is down by 0.30%, remaining within the range of 67,000-68,000 USD. Slightly higher gains are seen in Ethereum, which is up by 1.00%, reaching 2,640 USD. The rest of the altcoin market is trading without major changes, with a total market capitalization of around 620 billion USD.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

17.10.2024
21:37

Netflix Exceeds Expectations in Third Quarter, Ad-Supported Subscription Hits the Mark

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Netflix presented its third-quarter results. Analyst consensus projected revenues of $9.78 billion, earnings per share of...

 18:43

Daily Summary: Global Markets Rally, gold at ATH; ECB Cuts Rates, and Netflix Gears Up for Earnings

US equities experience significant gains mid-session. S&P 500 trades 0.32% higher, Nasdaq adds 0.6% and DJIA moves up by 0.45%. Small-cap Russell...

 16:01

DOE report shows a decrease in oil inventories, Oil gains after the data

Change in barrels of oil:  Actual: -2.191 million  Forecast: 1.5 million Previously: 5.81 million  In response to the data,...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator