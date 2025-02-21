Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Morning Wrap (21.02.2025)

06:34 21 February 2025

  • Asian markets traded mixed with a cautious tone as U.S. trade tariff concerns and high interest rates weighed on sentiment. The Hang Seng surged over 3% led by technology stocks, while Japanese markets remained flat and Chinese mainland indices showed muted performance.

  • Alibaba Group's Hong Kong shares soared 8.5% after strong December quarter earnings, sparking a broader rally in Chinese tech stocks. The company's cloud division showed robust growth driven by AI initiatives, while confirmation of an Apple partnership for AI features in Chinese iPhones further boosted sentiment. News of Ryan Cohen's $1 billion stake also supported the stock.

  • Japanese inflation accelerated in January, with core CPI rising 3.2% year-on-year, exceeding expectations of 3.1%. Overall inflation jumped to 4.0%, driven by surging food prices including a near tripling of cabbage costs. The data reinforced expectations for further BOJ monetary tightening, though Japanese bond yields eased after Governor Ueda pledged to address abnormal market movements.

  • Moody's downgraded Nissan Motor's credit rating to junk status (Ba1 from Baa3), citing weak outlook and restructuring challenges. Separately, reports emerged of a high-level Japanese group proposing Tesla invest in Nissan following failed Honda merger talks, potentially leveraging Nissan's underutilized U.S. plants amid tariff threats.

  • Oil prices steadied with Brent at $76.45 and WTI at $72.44, heading for their strongest weekly gains since early January. JPMorgan noted global oil demand averaged 103.4 million bpd through mid-February, while supply disruptions persisted with the Caspian Pipeline reporting 30-40% reduced flows following a Ukrainian drone attack.

  • EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen announced plans to increase gas imports from the U.S. and other sources to replace Russian supplies, while accelerating renewable energy expansion. The move comes as European gas prices reached two-year highs and amid pressure from Trump's tariff threats.

  • Gold retreated from record highs but remained on track for an eighth consecutive weekly gain, supported by trade war concerns and dollar weakness. Spot gold traded at $2,925.06 while futures settled at $2,941.49, with the precious metal gaining about 1.6% for the week.

  • The euro held steady at $1.049 ahead of Sunday's German election, following the collapse of Chancellor Scholz's coalition. Markets await February PMI readings from the eurozone, Britain, and the U.S., which could show early impacts of Trump's tariff threats on business activity.

  • Copper headed for weekly losses despite recent AI-driven enthusiasm, with LME futures at $9,522.80 per ton and March futures at $4.5750 per pound, both down about 1.9% for the week as China rally momentum cooled.

  • The Japanese yen weakened to 150.35 per dollar despite strong inflation data, as officials moved to temper expectations of aggressive BOJ tightening. Finance Minister Kato warned about the impact of rising bond yields on government spending, cooling market speculation about imminent rate hikes.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

21.02.2025
18:54

Daily summary: Macroeconomic data raises concerns about the economic outlook 🔎📌

Wall Street closes the week with a correction after a negative surprise in PMI data. The S&P 500 (-1.15%), Nasdaq (-1.65%), DJIA (-1.63%),...

 17:50

Three markets to watch next week (21.02.2025)

Currently, the main topic is the ongoing war in Ukraine and the deteriorating political relations with Europe. Amid geopolitical developments, the upcoming...

 15:51

Sell-off in cryptocurrencies amid suspected hack of ByBit hotwallet 🔔💣

The crypto market is witnessing a wipeout of strong gains from the first part of the day, returning to a downtrend. The situation is extraordinary, and...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator