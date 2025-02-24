Morning wrap (24.02.2025)

-
Futures on U.S. indices indicate gains of around 0.1-0.2% at today's opening. Wall Street ended last week with a significant correction (S&P 500: -1.7%, Nasdaq: -2.2%, DJIA: -2.2%, Russell 2000: -3%) following weak PMI data, deteriorating consumer sentiment, and rising inflation expectations according to the University of Michigan.
-
Germany's Bundestag elections were won by the Christian Democratic CDU/CSU (28.5%) led by Friedrich Merz. The far-right AfD, recently endorsed by Elon Musk, came in second (20.8%), while the SPD, the party of current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, placed third. The Greens (11.6%) and the Left Party (8.7%) also surpassed the electoral threshold.
-
EURUSD is up 0.5% (1.0510) following the conservatives' victory in Germany. The U.S. dollar is weakening against nearly all G10 currencies (USD Index: -0.36%) due to strong demand for the euro. The exception is the Japanese yen, slightly down after recent gains (USDJPY: -0.07%).
-
Gold benefits from weaker dollar (+0.15% to $2,940 per ounce), silver is also in positive territory ($32.66 per ounce, +0.65%).
-
Asian markets are mostly declining, mainly due to fading optimism in tech stocks after Donald Trump signed a memorandum (lower in rank than an executive order) restricting Chinese investments in strategic U.S. sectors (including technology, raw materials, and energy). The Shanghai SE Composite and HSCEI are down 0.55% and 0.65%, respectively, while South Korea's Kospi Index is also in the red (-0.43%). The Japanese stock market is closed for the Emperor's birthday.
-
Brent and WTI crude oil prices are down 0.12% and 0.21%, respectively, as Iraq increases supply, receiving approximately 185,000 barrels per day from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. Natural gas (NATGAS) is also declining due to forecasts of higher temperatures in the U.S. (-5%).
-
Bitcoin remains around 95,800 (+0.04%), while Ethereum continues to decline following Friday's fund theft from ByBit (2,730, -2.75%).
-
New Zealand's retail sales increased in Q4 2024 above expectations (+0.9%, forecast: +0.5%, previous: -0.1%).
-
Today’s key macroeconomic data releases include the final consumer inflation (HICP) reading for the Eurozone and German IFO survey.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.