Morning Wrap (25.10.2024)

- Yesterday's session on Wall Street resulted in gains for most stock indices. The Nasdaq ended the session 0.76% higher, while the S&P500 gained trading 0.21% higher. Moderate declines (-0.33%), however, were recorded by the Dow Jones index.
- A number of Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Agricultural Bank of China, cut mortgage rates today, a move already announced by the Chinese establishment. Interest costs for households are expected to fall by a total of about 150 billion yuan ($21.05 billion) a year.
- In Tokyo, core consumer prices rose 1.8% y/y (1.7% was expected, 2.0% previously), below the BoJ's 2% target for the first time in five months. While the Tokyo data is not authoritative for Japan as a whole, it is a reasonable indication and is considered a leading indicator. The USDJPY pair is nevertheless under downward pressure today, which with their range push the pair to the 151.50 area.
- It is worth keeping an eye on this weekend's general election in Japan, which could end the Liberal Democratic Party's dominance of more than a decade, forcing the ruling party into power-sharing deals.
- Investors' attention will turn today to the release of IFO data from Germany and US durable goods orders. The retail sales reading from Canada is also worth looking at.
- On the currency market, the best performing currency today is the Japanese yen. Antipodean currencies, on the other hand, are trading under more downward pressure.
- Precious metals are losing value this morning. Gold is down 0.3% while silver is losing 0.45%.
- Natural gas gains 0.6% at the start of the last session of the week, while WTI crude oil holds near $70.4 per barrel.
- In the crypto market, we are seeing nearly 1% declines in Bitcoin, which is trading in the $67,500 zone. At the same time, Ethereum is losing nearly 2%.
Heatmap of the volatility currently observed in the FX market. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.